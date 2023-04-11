The central defender is a crucial part of the triumphant Ebbsfleet United side last week crowned National League South winners.

A 3-0 triumph over Oxford City on Good Friday put them 24 points clear of second-placed Dartford – an unassailable lead which ensured they couldn’t be caught.

It marked their return to the National League after three seasons away, with Hollis a pivotal presence, making 32 appearances and scoring twice.

Although the 30-year-old hails from Selston, Nottinghamshire, he comes from a passionate Pompey-supporting clan.

It was a bond created during a Hollis family trip to the Historic Dockyard, when his brother declared he also wanted to take in a football match during their south-coast holiday.

They decided to pay a visit to Fratton Park and were immediately hooked, swept away by the unique atmosphere generated by Blues supporters.

Since that epiphany, mum Angie and the Hollis’ have taken Pompey to their hearts, regularly journeying from Nottinghamshire to attend matches across the country.

Pompey fan Haydn Hollis has won the National League South title with Ebbsfleet United this season. Picture: Henry Browne/Getty Images

Haydn also joined them, although the progression of his professional football career has inevitably restricted his presence at Blues matches in recent times.

Nonetheless, the defender was on the Meadow Lane pitch in April 2017 when Paul Cook’s side memorably clinched the League Two title – as a Notts County player.

Coming through the ranks with the Magpies, he totalled 137 appearances and eight goals before departing for Forest Green in January 2018.

And, six years ago, he was in the centre of defence partnering Richard Duffy when Jamal Lowe came off the bench to score twice to clinch a League One return.

Haydn Hollis made 137 appearances for Notts County after coming through the Meadow Lane ranks - and played at Fratton Park twice. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Hollis has played twice at his beloved Fratton Park, with a surprise 2-1 win for Notts County earlier in that promotion season. Conor Chaplin netted the Blues’ consolation in the October 2016 fixture.

Although he also was on the receiving end of a 4-0 thumping in March 2016, with Kyle Bennett (two), Christian Burgess and Marc McNulty the scorers.

Hollis would later play under ex-Pompey boss Cook at Chesterfield before making the switch to Ebbsfleet last summer.

Although, somewhat inevitably, the game following their title success ended with a 3-2 defeat at Braintree, having been reduced to 10-men.

Yet with three games to play and having already scored 100 goals, one more win will also see them break the 100-point barrier in their march back to the National League.