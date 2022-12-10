England are set to name an unchanged side for their quarter-final contest against France this evening.

Gareth Southgate is expected to stick with the same starting XI who defeated Senegal 3-0 in the round of 16 last time out, according to leaks doing the rounds.

Sky Sports have reported the Three Lions head coach will also remain with the same 4-2-3-1 formation, which has been his go-to system throughout the tournament so far.

That can also be adapted to a 3-5-2, which had been tipped to make its introduction this evening to combat the pace of dangerman Kylian Mbappe.

The only concern for Southgate was the fitness of Declan Rice after he missed Wednesday’s training through illness, but he has recovered and is available.

The leaks suggest that in-from Marcus Rashford will again miss out and will have to settle for a place on the bench, along with Pompey boy Mason Mount.

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling returned to the camp on Friday after flying home following a suspected robbery at his home earlier in the week.

Here’s how the early leaks have suggested England will shape-up against France tonight.

1. GK: Jordan Pickford The Everton goalkeeper has been Southgate's number one for the tournament and that won't change for this evening's tie. He's a leader and commander of his box and has kept three clean sheets in four games in the World Cup to date.

2. RB: Kyle Walker The leaks have suggested the 32-year-old will be given the nod ahead of Kieran Trippier to combat the pace of Mbappe. Walker has been tipped to be the only man able to stop the French forward in the World Cup so far. The right-back can also drop into a right centre-back role should he be called upon if Southgate opts to change the system during the game.

3. CB: John Stones The Manchester City centre-back has been an ever-present in the heart of the defence throughout the tournament, starting every game alongside Harry Maguire. Arguably England's best central defender and the early leaks insist he will be in the starting XI once again.

4. CB: Harry Maguire Maguire has faced his share of questioning before the tournament started but has silenced his critics with gritty display's in the backline to help England into the quarter-finals. The Manchester United defender will be the man trusted alongside Stones again tonight in the centre of defence.