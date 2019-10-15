Have your say

Responsibility was thrust into his hands while laid low with an Achilles injury.

Now Pompey’s newly-appointed vice-captain is back in match action, carrying out a different duty following Kenny Jackett’s decision.

Not that Lee Brown believes the honour will necessarily affect his dressing room input too much.

A prominent figure on and off the pitch, the 29-year-old is among the more vocal of the Blues’ playing squad, often armed with a wisecrack and smile.

Last month, Jackett opted to remove the captaincy from Brett Pitman and hand it to first-team anchor Tom Naylor.

As for the vice-captancy, Brown was chosen to succeed Gareth Evans.

Lee Brown was appointed Pompey's vice-captain during a spell on the sidelines with an Achilles injury. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

It’s represents the first time the left-back has been entrusted with such a role in the senior game.

Although he’s still learning the power it wields.

He said: ‘It’s a great honour and I will carry it out to the best of my ability, you can be sure of that.

‘What does a vice-captain do? Not a lot really, to be honest with you!

‘I’m just support for Nails, he is head boy and the captain, if he needs me to help with anything, obviously I’ll be there.

‘My role doesn’t change much, I take on a little bit more responsibility and help Nails.

‘I’m always a voice, regardless of any armband, it won’t really change for me. I’ve not done it before, but I’ve still always been a voice.

‘In fact, I don’t even know if I am a voice!

‘Obviously you want the team to do well, organising people so we don’t concede, and I will say a comment when it is needed.’

Brown’s injury absence ruled him out of eight matches, with Brandon Haunstrup impressing as the left-back deputy.

The former Bristol Rovers man represents an experienced – and highly popular – character around the club, while has racked up 58 appearances.

Outside the dressing room, the timing of the decision to remove responsibility from Pitman and Evans was a surprise.

But Brown wouldn’t be drawn into the reasoning.

He added: ‘It is what it is, it’s done, there’s nothing really to discuss whether it's right or wrong.

‘That’s the manager’s decision.’