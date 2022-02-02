The pair both arrived at Fratton Park in the summer of 2018 and instantly forged a highly-productive left-sided partnership over the next three full seasons.

However, Danny Cowley’s preference for a back three recently split up the duo, with Brown dropped from the side and Curtis asked to perform as a central striker.

Certainly this term represents the least impressive of the Irishman’s four years with the Blues, with just three League One goals in 26 appearances.

And Brown, who last week joined AFC Wimbledon, is adamant his former team-mate’s new role has dulled his natural attacking attributes.

He told The News: ‘Sometimes when you have two players who just click and know where the other person is, you don’t need to coach it, it happens.

‘It’s a real shame it has been split up and me and Ronan haven't really played with each other for a couple of months now due to going to wing-backs – and I think it was a mistake, to be honest.

‘I think it was a mistake, that’s my opinion, there are hundreds and thousands of opinions at Pompey!

Lee Brown and Ronan Curtis were a highly-productive double act down Pompey's left for more than three season. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘Look, has being a striker worked out for Ronan? Probably not on a goalscoring personal level, especially after the seasons, goals and assists he’s had when out wide.

‘I think we have taken that away from him.

‘I know his game inside out, I know what he wants to do, I know he wants to pull it back on his right and cross it, I know he wants to cut in and shoot.

‘I think all his positives and strengths are taken away from him when he’s a striker.

‘He will work his socks off for you, he will give you everything in the tank and more. He will run for two players, he will head everything, he will try to get hold of it.

‘But is he going to do what you want as a striker? Probably not.

‘His form would improve if we had a back four, 100 per cent, there’s no doubt in my mind.

‘I’m not talking about a couple of weeks, we are talking about over a three-and-a-bit year period, the facts, the stats, anything you want to look at, backs up what I am saying about Ronan.’

Brown and Curtis’ left-sided partnership undoubtedly brought out the best in both players.

Their relationship was a key element during a Pompey period of two EFL Trophy finals and two League One play-off semi-final campaigns.

Brown added: ‘I am going to really miss Ronan, he knows how much he means to me.

‘I hope he goes on to have a fantastic career because he deserves it. His record, not so much this year, but as a winger is outstanding.

‘Ronan gets a bit of stick to be fair, he can make silly decisions, he knows that – and he deserves more credit than he gets.’

