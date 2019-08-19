Lee Brown has received Kenny Jackett’s seal of approval to continue set-piece duties.

The Blues left-back produced a frustrating output from dead-ball situations in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Sunderland.

A regular contributor from right-wing corners and free-kicks, Brown’s deliveries were largely erratic and pinpointed among the weakness’ in Pompey’s north-east display.

Yet the previous match against Tranmere saw Brown corners involved in the build up during both Blues’ goals for a 2-0 triumph.

And Jackett is convinced it will be business as usual in tomorrow night’s visit of Coventry (7.45pm).

He said: ‘Lee has a good-enough attitude and good-enough quality.

Kenny Jackett has backed normal service to resume with Lee Brown's set-piece delivery against Coventry. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

‘We have scored off his corners and scored off his wide free-kicks before – I would expect him to be better against Coventry, naturally.

‘It wasn’t necessarily there on Saturday and, in those details, we let ourselves down, which resulted in us losing the game.

‘You talk about it and practice again and he will be disappointed with it. Can he get over it and put some good balls in on Tuesday night? Yes he can.

‘Whichever way you sum up Saturday, my way is to talk about it, I don’t like the phrase of brushing things under the carpet, you have to call it as it is.

‘After that, you have to move on and I think he is capable of moving on and putting in good balls in the Coventry game and games in the future.

‘He has both the temperament and quality to do it – and he has done it enough times.’

Pompey today worked on their set-piece delivery during training at their Roko base.

Yet Jackett insists it represented a standard routine traditionally carried out the day before a match, rather than the necessity to improve following Stadium of Light failings.

He added: ‘We have been working on our set-pieces, we generally do anyway.

‘A pre-game day, such as today, consists of some practice of our set-pieces because it hones them properly in the game the following day.’