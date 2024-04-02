The Pompey verdict as former Ipswich man is handed Blues debut v Derby

Lee Evans

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s starting Xi for tonight’s top-of-the-table battle with Derby County.

The Blues head coach has made two changes to the side that beat Wycombe on Good Friday, with Joe Rafferty replacing Zak Swanson at right-back and Lee Evans coming in for Owen Moxon in the centre of midfield.

Evans’ call-up to the starting line-up means he’s handed his full Pompey debut, after a 27-minute cameo against the Chairboys last time out. It’s also the March free-transfer signing’s first start for any club since September, when the 29-year-old featured for Ipswich in the Championship against Ipswich.

A knee injury has impacted the Welshman’s campaign to date. However, Mousinho’s decision to throw him into the action against the Rams has gone down well among fans on X, formerly Twitter.

Here’s what fans have been saying...

@wayneharrispfc: Evans in there for experience but maybe Moxon not 100%? Either way I'm pleased Evans gets the nod. Need brains to get is over the line. Not that Owen isn't a clever player but Evans will bring something extra and keep the ball for you in there. Come on blues.

@markj2k73: Big call that with Evans. Looked OK on sat for his 20 min cameo but Moxon been decent for us. Hope it works out. Strong bench to call upon. Gonna be a shoot on sight game with rain falling so adds to the drama. #Derby and pompey prob pt each isn't bad hope for 3 come on.

@FookingEll: Can only assume Moxon was one of the 50/50s Mous was on about. Massive game for Evans to start but he knows what it takes.

@pompeyrod: Wow, he must be impressing in training.

@jackfurlongg: Even the tiny cameo from Evans you can tell he’s mustard, looks to play everything one touch in those tight spaces, him and Marlon gonna be disgusting together.

@WebbJ96: Lee Evans and Marlon Pack pinging it about in the middle.