Regardless, John Mousinho’s men triumphed 1-0 to stretch their unbeaten run to 12 matches and put themselves nine points clear of third place in the automatic promotion spots.
Whether through illness or injury, the Blues continue to battle through an ever-lengthening list of absentees, yet remarkably keep driving towards the Championship.
So here are the 14 players missing from Saturday’s London Road victory – which doesn’t include Christian Saydee, who collected a hamstring issue during the match.
1. Callum Lang - Ankle
The attacker twisted his ankle following a challenge by Blackpool's Ollie Norburn, forcing him off in the 56th minute of the March 9 match. Was expected to be contention for Barnsley and, now postponed, it will be Wycombe. Picture: PA Photo: Ben Whitley
2. Josh Dockerill - Knee
Suffered ACL damage to his right knee at Gosport in the 51st minute of a pre-season friendly in July 2023. Scheduled to return in the summer. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
3. Tino Anjorin - Hamstring
Tore his hamstring while closing down a Chesterfield player in the 44th minute of the FA Cup encounter on November 5, 2023. Initially an absence put at eight weeks, he has still to return to Fratton Park, although potentially could be back this week. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Joe Rafferty - Illness
A sickness bug forced his withdrawal from the side to face Peterborough, although was an unused substitute in Saturday's 1-0 victory. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown