The Leicester City loanee believes a run of goals between now and the new year will make it impossible for the Blues head coach not to keep him at Fratton Park.

Hirst got off the mark in Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy win over Crystal Palace under-21s, as he produced a man-of-the-match display in the 3-0 success.

The former Rotherham man finds his future under the microscope, however, with the January transfer window fast approaching.

Hirst is one of the five loans Danny Cowley currently has at his disposal – the maximum number allowed in a matchday squad

The Blues boss is looking for a new striker in January, and one way to free up money to action a deal would be to send existing loanees back to their parent clubs.

Hirst knows hitting form is the one way to ensure he’s not on his way back to the King Power Stadium when the new year arrives, and looking for a new home to gain first-team minutes.

He said: ‘(I need to) keep on scoring in the 90th minute and make sure they’re all winners!

George Hirst plans to stay at Pompey for the season. Picture: Barry Zee

‘That’s probably a good place to start, but that (decision) is out of my hands and if the gaffer decides in January that it’s not for him, then so be it.

‘But I'm going to keep coming in everyday and training hard and hopefully get more opportunities.

‘If I keep scoring then I don’t think there’s a conversation to be had in that regard.’

It’s been far from plain sailing for Hirst in his time at Pompey, after failing to start a league game since agreeing his summer move.

But the powerful front man has looked to put that issue right himself, while also receiving support from Leicester.

Hirst added: ‘I’m in pretty regular contact with Leicester.

‘I’m the type of character that when I’m not playing and things aren’t going quite right for me I like to try and sort it myself and get my own head right, look at it myself and look at what I need to improve on.

‘Once I get it right, then it’s easier for me to speak to other people.

‘I stay in contact with the boys from Leicester and the staff were watching (on Tuesday).

‘It was nice to get the goal at the end and hopefully I gained some good reports.’

