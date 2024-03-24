Pompey will be hoping to seal promotion to the Championship over final seven games of the season.
Hopefully there will be celebrations next month - before the focus turns to enhancing John Mousinho's squad this summer.
We've assembled a list of 15 players whose contracts come to a close at the end of the campaign - and will be looking for a home to showcase their talents in the new campaign.
1. Championship free agents
From left to right: Aaron Connolly, Alex Mowatt, Ben Gibson and Enda Stevens are all Championship free agents this summer.
2. Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester)
The central defender was asked to train alone by former boss Brendan Rodgers but has been a key player for the Foxes under Enzo Maresca. Vestergaard is reportedly in talks over a new deal at the King Power Stadium. Photo: Michael Regan
3. Aaron Connolly (Hull)
Connolly only signed a one-year contract at Hull over the summer as the club wanted him to prove his fitness following an injury setback. The 24-year-old has scored eight goals in 26 Championship appearances this season. Photo: George Wood
4. Alex Mowatt (West Brom)
Following a loan spell at Middlesbrough last season, Mowatt, 29, has won his place back at West Brom but is nearing the end of a three-year contract. Photo: Marc Atkins
