Transfer gossip: Leicester City and Stoke City chase thriving Norwich City loanee with Portsmouth eyeing Reading defender
Transfer gossip tonight over Pompey's Norwich City loanee and Reading defender with plenty of Championship experience.
Thriving Pompey loanee Abu Kamara is being linked with a move to the Championship in the January window.
The in-form winger is said to be attracting interest from Leicester and Stoke, as he soars at Fratton Park.
The Norwich winger has 18 months on his existing deal at Carrow Road, with the Canaries having a 12-month option to extend that agreement.
But the Championship pair are said to be keen to test the water over the Londoner, who’s bagged seven goals this term, according to TEAMtalk.
Pompey have been given assurances by Norwich that Kamara, who has also been linked with Brentford will stay at Fratton Park for the season.
Meanwhile, the Blues have also been credited with interest in Reading defender Tom McIntyre.
John Mousinho is chasing a central defender before the 11pm transfer deadline on Thursday night.
And according to national sports journalist, Paul Smith, a deal is being pursued for the 25-year-old, who has picked up 116 appearances for the Royals - with the vast majority of those displays arriving in the Championship for the financially stricken outfit.
McIntyre, whose contract runs until the summer, is said to be attracting League One and second tier interest this month in another recent report.
Smith also suggests a move for Wigan's Callum Lang is being held up over agreeing a transfer fee.