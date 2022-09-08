That’s the verdict of Zesh Rehman, who is convinced opportunities to train with Danny Cowley’s squad represents a prized selling point for the Blues.

The Academy’s lead professional development phase coach is impressed with the existing route into the first-team offered to his youngsters.

Appointed as Liam Daish’s replacement in June, he believes it is pivotal for retaining talented performers.

Particularly, with the likes of Southampton, Brighton and Bournemouth having previous for luring away players from Pompey’s Academy set-up.

Rehman told The News: ‘Other clubs will probably just cherry pick what they want, but if we create a really good environment where the players see a pathway into the first-team environment, maybe we can keep hold of them.

‘The club has history, it has a vision for the Academy now, a road map to how we’re going to get there.

‘So let’s make it so they don’t want to leave, make it so they believe there’s a route for them at Pompey.

Adam Payce (left) warms-up with Zak Swanson ahead of last month's Papa John's Trophy match at Crawley. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I speak to many young lads at different academies and explain to them how boys here get the opportunity to train with the first-team. Guys at Category 1 would love that opportunity.

‘I think it’s great for our young players to get the opportunity to be stretched, to get that exposure with the first-team. Ultimately, if they do well and grab it, who’s to say they can’t play in the first-team?

‘Once you train with the first-team, it’s up to you to make an impression, it’s up to you to go and hold your own, go and do well, put down a marker. Show you are reliable, that you’re trustworthy.

‘The first-team then call you back and it’s build, build, build. So these opportunities come, this is where this environment is unique.

‘We can offer training minutes with the first-team and the opportunity to go and impress the manager. Whereas there are a lot of players ahead of you at Category 1, maybe double what our boys have.’

Rehman estimates 8-10 Academy players have so far been invited to train with Cowley’s first-team this season.

He added: ‘We keep a record of it, we’ve had a lot of training minutes.

‘They’ll be days where they need numbers, I think we have to be realistic on that, and the players know why they are going up.