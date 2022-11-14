And the Blues boss warned problems with recurring fitness issues will derail his side’s promotion bid unless it is remedied.

Cowley was left at a loss to explain the reasons behind losing Lowery once again, following Saturday’s disappointing 1-1 draw at Morecambe.

The midfielder has been sidelined after breaking down with the problem which kept him sidelined for seven weeks, until his return at Hereford in the FA Cup.

The 24-year-old got 29 minutes under his belt at Edgar Street, but felt the issue once again in the build-up to the Morecambe clash.

That has left Cowley exasperated, with the injury viewed as one which should not equate to the time out of action the former Crewe man has experienced.

Cowley said: ‘Tom, I just feel really sorry for him. He’s worked really hard.

‘Let’s say it how it is. It’s eight weeks today and he did a 1B (grade hamstring tear).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Cowley

‘It’s a very low level hamstring injury, but he’s broken down a number of times.

‘Now he’s broken down again at the back end of the week.’

Cowley hasn’t hid his frustration at the injury problems Lowery is experiencing, a scenario he feels is not unique at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Rafferty is currently out for three months after having a second operation on a troublesome groin injury.

Michael Jacobs is out with a recurring hamstring injury, which has seen him receive injections in an effort to accelerate his return.

Meanwhile, Jayden Reid has suffered an unfortunate second knee injury and is out long term, with Louis Thompson missing until the new year with a broken leg.

An ankle injury kept Ronan Curtis out at Morecambe, with Zak Swanson and Clark Robertson picking up impact issues at the Mazuma Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of the recurring problems, Cowley is clear he believes they could be fatal to promotion hopes unless they are remedied.

He said: ‘We lost Tom at the back end of the week

‘We consistently are getting recurring injuries and they will kill us - they will stop us achieving what we want to achieve unless we rectify it.

‘It’s impossible, it’s impossible. How sustainable is it? I don’t know, you’d have to ask someone else.’