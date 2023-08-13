Meanwhile back at home, Zak Swanson wondered quite how his impressive audition for league action against Forest Green ended up with him failing to make John Mousinho’s squad in east London.

Then there’s the man from down under. Three goals in two games had signalled Kusini Yengi’s early ascent into the hearts of the Fratton faithful, but it was only good enough for a place on the bench at Leyton Orient.

Ben Stevenson has now failed to make the Pompey 18 for two league fixtures despite an intelligent Carabao Cup showing, while Anthony Scully and another Aussie already making us a little giddy in Alex Robertson warmed the bench.

There are others, good players who couldn’t make the starting XI as Pompey flexed their muscle to spoil the party for the League Two champions on their own patch.

And doesn’t that sound so sweet.

The wave of early-season euphoria was palpable among the 1,246 fans, who watched their team spoil the celebration of third-tier football returning to Brisbane Road - with a contemptuous swagger.

August is a time of possibility, a period for footballing optimism and hope at what lies ahead - usually to be battered out of us as the wintry chill of reality descends.

Pompey fans enjoyed their trip to Leyton Orient on Saturday. Picture: Jason Brown.

So even those intoxicated on the potential of John Mousinho’s squad at this stage, are also realistic enough to know we’ve had false dawns at this stage of the football calendar - even as recently as 12 months ago.

But as their leader himself acknowledged, no one is trying to temper the very enthusiasm which Mousinho knows can be central to irresistible momentum being generated.

‘They were ecstatic at the end when Kusini scored,’ smiled the architect of the victory following the post-game party. ‘They didn’t stick to their word and storm the pitch - which was the only disappointment! It’s just really, really nice to reward them with a good second half performance.

‘It’s not lost on us. We’re football fans as well, so we know what it can be like - especially following Portsmouth. It has been tough for them at times over the past few years.

The Pompey players celebrate in front of the Blues' supporters at Brisbane Road. Picture: Jason Brown.

‘They are unbelievable and make a huge difference. I’m sure they know it anyway, but that would be the message from me: stick at it and we’ll hopefully keep going with this vein of form.’

The support was a theme returned to by Joe Rafferty, as Pompey extended their unbeaten run to 14 games under Mousinho across the end of last term and a promising opening eight days of the new campaign.

There’s a good feeling and grounded confidence growing in this group of players, but as much as the head coach wants to use the Fratton faithful vociferous backing as a force for good - there has also been dark moments witnessed in recent times.

Members of the current set-up have seen frustration at seven seasons in League One boil over. The toxic environment of Danny Cowley’s last days comes to mind, but it can surface in less obvious moments.

It can be heard in the murmurs of discontent which can grow amid a patient build-up, designed to create space when it's at a premium. It’s audible in the consternation, as an inferior foe come to PO4 and defend for their lives.

It’s perfectly understandable, of course, but no place for a squad with a quickly decreasing average age to thrive.

As the outstanding Joe Rafferty noted after two assists and a man-of-the-match performance, tougher afternoons lie ahead - they will be the moments the unconditional backing will make the difference.

For now, though, the heightened swagger of a Robertson cameo, Rafferty assist, Yengi strike or Bishop header is to be embraced amid levels of attacking verve not witnessed for some time.

The four-goal salvo makes it 14 games unbeaten across the back end of last term and a positive opening to the new season.

The last time Pompey achieved a win of that margin on the road in league action, we were in the midst of a never-to-be-forgotten late-season charge to the title six years ago.

We’re on our Way provided the soundtrack to the run to silverware from Paul Cook’s heroes back then - a terrace anthem dusted off and belted off with gusto from Orient’s East Stand at the weekend.