Joe Pigott netted his first Pompey goal - and the Blues second on the night - during victory at Leyton Orient. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

The Blues secured a 5-2 success in tonight’s behind-closed-doors encounter, with the Ipswich loanee netting twice, once in each half, during a 76-minute outing.

A dreadful Shad Ogie own goal, Marlon Pack and Ronan Curtis also wrote themselves on the scoresheet at Brisbane Road amid sweltering conditions.

However, there was no outing for goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi, who was unused off the bench having signed for the Blues earlier in the day.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although there was a substitute outing for latest triallist Brandon Pierrick, who entered in the 63rd minute and assisted Pigott’s second goal.

Meanwhile, Sean Raggett, Joe Morrell and Jayden Reid continue to be sidelined by knocks, while Alex Bass and Kieron Freeman are in the process of negotiating moves away from Fratton Park.

Finally, Denver Hume is still not ready to resume first-team matches following the back injury which hampered him last season.

Pompey took the lead on 16 minutes in fortuitous circumstances, although full credit to the visitors’ pressing which enabled the error.

Shad Ogie found himself with the ball outside the box and, pressurised by Louis Thompson from behind and Pigott and Curtis in front, he inexplicably passed towards his own goal.

The net was empty, with Lawrence Vigouroux elsewhere, and the defender’s back pass succeeded in gifting Cowley’s men the lead.

The visitors doubled their lead just two minutes later, this time through a player wearing blue.

Hackett delivered an excellent left-footed cross from the right and there was Pigott to turn it home first time from inside the six-yard box.

It was 18 minutes gone and Cowley’s men found themselves with a comfortable lead thanks to those quick-fire goals.

Michael Jacobs was beginning to cause all sorts of problems and a marvellous pass from Pigott from his own half on 37 minutes put the attacker clean through, with the flag down.

However, despite just failing to reach it ahead of the Orient keeper, it represented a superb move between the new team-mates.

On 44 minutes, Orient pulled one back on the stroke of half-time, with Paul Smyth left all alone to collect inside the box and drive an excellent angled finish into the far corner.

A brief inquest saw Marlon Pack question Haji Mnoga’s positioning, with Josh Griffiths having absolutely no chance.

Pompey made no substitutions at the break and, on 50 minutes, Pack did well to pick the pocket of Craig Clay to present a one-on-one with the keeper.

However, sub Sam Sargeant dived at his feet to gather as the Pompey man attempted to dribble around him.

Yet moments later, Pack curled a right-footed shot from 25-yards for a classy finish to make it 3-1 to the Blues.

Then, just a minute later, Curtis made it 4-1 after 53 minutes when he finished from the penalty spot following a foul on Hackett.

Defender Dan Happe pulled a goal back for Orient on 72 minutes following Ogie’s cross from the right.

Then, on 74 minutes, Pigott grabbed his second, heading home substitute Pierrick’s delight from the right to make it 5-2 – which is how it remained as rain began to fall.

Pompey: Griffiths, Rafferty (63 mins Swanson), Mnoga, Robertson (76 mins Terell Thomas), Ogilvie (76 mins Vincent), Pack (63 mins Tunnicliffe), Thompson (63 mins Mingi), Hackett (63 mins Pierrick), Jacobs (76 mins Bridgman), Curtis (76 mins Jewitt-White), Pigott (76 mins Gifford).