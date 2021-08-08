Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett is still looking out for Portsmouth - what a piece of business Luton Town and ex-Norwich pair would be!

Happy to start our 2021/2022 campaign with 3 points. Great to hear our fans again on the road! #Pompey

@Michael_Eisner

Good bit of business, Morrell will be a great addition at this level and Thompson is a quality player when fit, but pay as you play is a clever move.

@IanGray34636197

Wow pull that off and that’s a great signing!! #pompey

@pompey_goals

Of all the people to bump into at the service station...Kenny Jackett Asked how we got on #Pompey

Kenny Jackett

@MikeyRobs91

Had a quick chat with Kenny Jackett at a service station on the way back. Asked how we got on and wished us luck for the rest of the season. #Pompey

@Jam_Whit

Sadly there will be a lot of Pompey fans who can relate exactly to what Ronan Curtis & his partner are going through right now. To travel on a long away trip & play shows great mental strength. I know they will have their families around them and all The Blur Army are with them

@AndyFord33107

Oh what fun it is to see Pompey win away

@moore_johnny

The moaning is back and in record time, half time in the first game and tactics, signings and owners already being questioned. Its good to have football back #Pompey

@TheChief657

Good win not deserved but who cares something we couldn’t do under jacket which is when playing badly still getting results. Transfers needed this week. Tunnicliffe as good second half back four much better. Hope Williams not out for long. Bass had a good game #pompey

@pompey_goals

Something to build on for #Pompey. 1st half was quite due to the transitional play and no movement off the ball. #FTFC didn't have the quality to take their chances, then the Blues grew into the game, overloaded the left side and got rewarded. More depth needed @PompeyNewsNow.

@FredsDotW

Away days are back and I’ll never take them for granted #Pompey

@Zoe_Rundle

Totally against the run of play but I’ll take it #pompey