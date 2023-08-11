Leyton Orient v Portsmouth: Predicted line-up as John Mousinho faces selection conundrum
Pompey go for their maiden League One victory as they travel to the capital to face Leyton Orient.
By Jordan Cross
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 12:25 BST
And there’s much for boss John Mousinho to ponder, after Tuesday’s Carabao Cup success at Forest Green.
Mousinho made 10 changes from the opening day with his side picking up a 3-1 success, with plenty now pushing for league inclusion.
Here’s how we think Pompey will line up at Brisbane Road.
