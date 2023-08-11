News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Leyton Orient v Portsmouth: Predicted line-up as John Mousinho faces selection conundrum

Pompey go for their maiden League One victory as they travel to the capital to face Leyton Orient.
By Jordan Cross
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 12:25 BST

And there’s much for boss John Mousinho to ponder, after Tuesday’s Carabao Cup success at Forest Green.

Mousinho made 10 changes from the opening day with his side picking up a 3-1 success, with plenty now pushing for league inclusion.

Here’s how we think Pompey will line up at Brisbane Road.

Alex Robertson is pushing for inclusion at Leyton Orient.

1. Predicted line-up

Alex Robertson is pushing for inclusion at Leyton Orient. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
A solid showing against Bristol Rovers and no reason to suggest he won't continue at Brisbane Road.

2. GK: Will Norris

A solid showing against Bristol Rovers and no reason to suggest he won't continue at Brisbane Road. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Zak Swanson is pushing hard but Rafferty impressed on the opening day and will continue.

3. RB: Joe Rafferty

Zak Swanson is pushing hard but Rafferty impressed on the opening day and will continue. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Poole appears to be leading the way among the centre-back options and will get a starting spot.

4. RCB: Regan Poole

Poole appears to be leading the way among the centre-back options and will get a starting spot. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:League OneJohn MousinhoPortsmouthLeyton OrientPompey