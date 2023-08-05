Kusini Yengi climbed off the bench to claimed a stoppage-time leveller on his Pompey debut.
Trailling to Luke Thomas’ first-half goal, Yengi rose at the far post to finished Joe Rafferty's right-wing cross and make it 1-1 in the 92nd minute in front of the Fratton faithful.
There were some eye-catching displays on show and here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 7
Produced a good save from John Marquis early in the second half, tipping the ball around the post. Earned applause on another occasion when raced 25 yards outside his goal to get the ball first and calmly distributed it. Certainly distribution appears to be a strong point, particularly with his left foot. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 8
Produced the best deliveries in the box of any Pompey player on the pitch and, unsurprisingly conjured up the cross for the leveller headed home by Kusini Yengi. A class act when in the team and picked up where he finished last season. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Regan Poole - 8
An eye-catching debut which augurs well. Quality on the ball, spraying crossfield passes and accurate first-time balls, while showing good aggression in the tackle and excellent reading of the game. Didn’t give John Marquis a kick and will be interesting to see him progress through the season. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Ryley Towler - 6
(Replaced by Jack Sparkes on 73 minutes) Got the nod over Conor Shaughnessy as the left-sided centre-half and had a difficult match. Distribution off at times, with some careless passes, while looked defensively uncertain on occasions. When substituted, Connor Ogilvie moved over from left-back to replace him. Photo: Jason Brown