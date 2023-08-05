News you can trust since 1877
Colby Bishop fires off a first-half shot against Bristol Rovers. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesColby Bishop fires off a first-half shot against Bristol Rovers. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
'Lifted the Fratton faithful', 'Good aggression', 'Disappointing debut': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Bristol Rovers - gallery

Kusini Yengi climbed off the bench to claimed a stoppage-time leveller on his Pompey debut.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 5th Aug 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 17:32 BST

The Australian made it the perfect start to life at Fratton Park, with the Blues heading for an opening-day defeat against Bristol Rovers.

Trailling to Luke Thomas’ first-half goal, Yengi rose at the far post to finished Joe Rafferty's right-wing cross and make it 1-1 in the 92nd minute in front of the Fratton faithful.

There were some eye-catching displays on show and here are our Pompey player ratings...

Produced a good save from John Marquis early in the second half, tipping the ball around the post. Earned applause on another occasion when raced 25 yards outside his goal to get the ball first and calmly distributed it. Certainly distribution appears to be a strong point, particularly with his left foot.

1. Will Norris - 7

Produced the best deliveries in the box of any Pompey player on the pitch and, unsurprisingly conjured up the cross for the leveller headed home by Kusini Yengi. A class act when in the team and picked up where he finished last season.

2. Joe Rafferty - 8

An eye-catching debut which augurs well. Quality on the ball, spraying crossfield passes and accurate first-time balls, while showing good aggression in the tackle and excellent reading of the game. Didn’t give John Marquis a kick and will be interesting to see him progress through the season.

3. Regan Poole - 8

(Replaced by Jack Sparkes on 73 minutes) Got the nod over Conor Shaughnessy as the left-sided centre-half and had a difficult match. Distribution off at times, with some careless passes, while looked defensively uncertain on occasions. When substituted, Connor Ogilvie moved over from left-back to replace him.

4. Ryley Towler - 6

