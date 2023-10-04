News you can trust since 1877
Limbs, passion and Fratton rocking: check out 30 brilliant pictures of Portsmouth's dramatic late Wycombe victory

Fratton was at its brilliant best under the lights for Wycombe’s visit last night.
By Jordan Cross
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:46 BST

And the roof was blown off the grand, old gal as Conor Shaughnessy dramatically won it in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Check out 30 brilliant pictures from our photographer Jason Brown, which superbly captured the drama.

