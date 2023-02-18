Although the Blues were on top, they were unable to convert their second-half dominance in to a much needed three points.

Reeco Hackett came closest for John Mousinho’s men in the first half as he came inches away from an opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Mandroiu thought he opened the scoring 10 minutes in to the second period as he struck an effort on to the bar.

Pompey were frustratingly held to a goalless draw against Lincoln.

Before Dane Scarlett’s second half goal was ruled out for offside, with 10 minutes remaining.

The point leaves Pompey 14 points away from the play-off spots as they remain 10th in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was almost the worst possible start for Mousinho’s men as summer Blues target Diamond found himself one-on-one with Matt Macey, who returned after his bout of illness.

The Sunderland loanee failed to keep his composure and placed his shot wide of the mark, much to the joy of the Pompey fans behind the goal.

It was the forward who was causing the Blues plenty of problems on the right and was unlucky not to find the net on 10 minutes, when he drilled his effort inches away from the post.

The visitors responded well and three minutes later Tunnicliffe was unlucky not to appear on the score sheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder fired his volley just wide and would’ve felt he should’ve done better given the time and space in the box.

In a half of very little opportunities, Hackett was inches away from scoring an opener on the stroke of half-time.

The winger cut in from the right, but his curling effort was a matter of inches away from the mark.

The Blues almost got the perfect start to the second period, when Paddy Lane picked up the ball inside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, his first touch let him down and the Imps were able to clear their lines.

Mousinho’s side were given a let-off of their own on 58 minutes as first-half substitute Danny Mandroiu struck the bar before Mide Shodipo blazed the rebound over.

As the head coach searched for an answer, he turned to Ronan Curtis and Joe Pigott on the hour mark, with his side switching to a 4-4-2 formation.

And it looked to have paid off with Pompey the far better side after that as the Irishman struck an effort straight at Carl Rushworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 10 minutes to go, the Blues thought they had found a way through as Scarlett fired an effort in to the net.

However, the midweek hero was judged to be offside in the build-up, much to the frustration of the 1,313 fans behind the goal.

Pompey didn’t give up hope and they thought they found a way through as Bishop wiggled in to a one-on-one position with Rushworth.

The striker blazed his effort high over the bar and would’ve stolen all three points for Mousinho’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad