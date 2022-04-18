Lincoln City match-winner starts amid three Portsmouth changes at Morecambe as ex-Luton Town and Bristol City man misses out through injury

Ronan Curtis returns to the starting XI for Pompey amid three changes at Morecambe.

Ronan Curtis starts at Morecambe.

The Republic of Ireland international is rewarded for his match-winning goal against Lincoln with a place in Danny Cowley’s side at the Mazuma Stadium.

Ryan Tunnicliffe and Shaun Williams also start with Aiden O’Brien and Louis Thompson on the bench, while Joe Morrell’s dead leg sees him miss out.

There’s a place on the bench for Liam Vincent, who is waiting to make his first Pompey appearance in a season hindered by knee and shin issues.

Pompey: Bazunu; Carter, Raggett, Robertson, Ogilvie, Tunnicliffe, Williams, Harness, Jacobs, Curtis, Hirst. Subs: Webber, Vincent, Romeo, Thompson, Mingi, O’Brien, Walker.

