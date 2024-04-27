Lincoln City v Pompey: League One injury news as 6 out and 2 doubts

Latest injury and team news ahead of Lincoln City versus Portsmouth on the final day of the 2023/24 League One season.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 27th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

Pompey could be involved in some final day drama as they travel to face Lincoln City in their final Sky Bet League One clash of the season.

John Mousinho's men don't need to worry about any final day permutations as they are going up to the Championship as league winners. A dramatic 3-2 win against Barnsley last Tuesday at Fratton Park saw them not only win promotion but also the title. Pompey lost to Wigan Athletic last weekend in their final home match, but they go to Lincolnshire with nothing riding on it from their perspective.

Lincoln City have everything to play for though as they're battling to join Pompey in the Championship next season. They're currently sixth, which is the fourth and final play-off spot. They're ahead of Oxford United on goal difference, and there's four teams playing for two of those spots.

They're in control of their own destiny and should they avoid defeat and the chasing pack like Oxford and Blackpool fall short then they won't have to worry. Mousinho has given a warning to the Imps though that they will be taking the game seriously and will name the strongest team possible.

Saturday's match for some is their final game in a blue shirt. Their loans will expire and there are others who's contracts will expire and they might not return to Hampshire when pre-season begins.

In his pre-match press conference, Mousinho revealed he has a 24-man squad to choose from including the two goalkeepers. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of today's clash.

Hasn't featured in a match day squad in the league since March 16. He's not been included for the last six games but isn't injured.

1. Ryley Towler

Hasn't featured in a match day squad in the league since March 16. He's not been included for the last six games but isn't injured. Photo: Jason Brown

Left out of the squad at the weekend after recovering from an injury in February. He'll be pushing for a place in the match-day squad.

2. Tom Lowery - available

Left out of the squad at the weekend after recovering from an injury in February. He'll be pushing for a place in the match-day squad.

Required surgery on his shoulder back in February and hasn't played since. He wasn't in the squad against Wigan but is now fit and available again.

3. Terry Devlin - available

Required surgery on his shoulder back in February and hasn't played since. He wasn't in the squad against Wigan but is now fit and available again.

Out since February with a knee injury. He's sidelined for a few months.

4. Joe Morrell - out

Out since February with a knee injury. He's sidelined for a few months.

