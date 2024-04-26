Lincoln City v Portsmouth: how Blues will line up as they sign off from League One

Sincil Bank will provide the venue for Pompey’s League One sign off.

By Jordan Cross
Published 26th Apr 2024, 12:41 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 12:50 BST

The champions aim to go out with a bang against Lincoln, but the home side have their own play-off aspirations.

John Mousinho has promised to respect the league’s integrity against Michael Skubala’s men. Here’s how we think his side will line up.

The predicted line-up for League One sign-off

1. Pompey predicted line-up

The predicted line-up for League One sign-off

Photo Sales
An ever-present league campaign is in the offing after an outstanding campaign for the keeper.

2. GK Will Norris

An ever-present league campaign is in the offing after an outstanding campaign for the keeper. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
With some doubts over Zak Swanson's fitness, the Scouser looks set to finish an impressive season at right-back.

3. RB Joe Rafferty

With some doubts over Zak Swanson's fitness, the Scouser looks set to finish an impressive season at right-back. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Didn't make the squad for the opening day but plenty has happened since as defender signs off from brilliant campaign.

4. CB Conor Shaughnessy

Didn't make the squad for the opening day but plenty has happened since as defender signs off from brilliant campaign. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BluesJohn MousinhoLincoln CityPortsmouthLeague OnePompeyLincoln

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.