Lincoln City v Portsmouth: how Blues will line up as they sign off from League One

The champions aim to go out with a bang against Lincoln, but the home side have their own play-off aspirations.
John Mousinho has promised to respect the league’s integrity against Michael Skubala’s men. Here’s how we think his side will line up.
1. Pompey predicted line-up
The predicted line-up for League One sign-off
2. GK Will Norris
An ever-present league campaign is in the offing after an outstanding campaign for the keeper. Photo: Jason Brown
3. RB Joe Rafferty
With some doubts over Zak Swanson's fitness, the Scouser looks set to finish an impressive season at right-back. Photo: Jason Brown
4. CB Conor Shaughnessy
Didn't make the squad for the opening day but plenty has happened since as defender signs off from brilliant campaign. Photo: Jason Brown
