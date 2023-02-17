Lincoln dealt major blow to star defender for contest against Portsmouth

The automatic suspension means the defender will now be forced to sit out his side's League One game against Pompey at Sincil Bank.

The 24-yea-old appeared to elbow Rovers' James Connolly during the game at the Memorial Stadium.

The 81st-minute incident was missed by the match officials, but was subsequently caught on camera and sent to the Football Association, who have since acted retrospectively.

As well as the Blues' game at Lincoln, the defender will miss forthcoming fixtures against Forest Green Rovers and MK Dons.

In what was a bad-tempered game, Rovers had Ryan Loft sent off for an apparent elbow on Lincoln keeper Carl Rushworth.

Confrontations between players after the final whistle were also reported.