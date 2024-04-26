Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Skubala believes Pompey are ‘worthy winners’ of the League One title.

The Lincoln boss also has the utmost respect for his opposite number at Fratton Park - John Mousinho.

But with the Imps keen to join the Blues in the Championship next season, he’s sending his team out at the LNER Stadium on Saturday determined not to let the Pompey promotion party extend to Lincolnshire.

Lincoln are currently sixth in the table and occupy the last remaining play-off place with 74 points. But their place in the top six is still not secure, with Oxford behind them in seventh on goal difference and Blackpool just a point adrift in eighth.

While the U’s travel to Exeter tomorrow and the Seasiders head to Reading, Skubala & Co must contend with the league champions. However, it’s a prospect that doesn’t fear the former Leeds coach, whose side have suffered just one defeat in their past 18 games.

Skubala said: ‘The lads are really focused and all they’re concentrating on is the next game.

‘If we look back to early January/February and were offered the chance to take it to this game we’d have taken that. Ultimately, it’s another opportunity for us to get three points.

‘We know it’ll be tough against a great team who are worthy champions in my eyes, but if you look at our form and their form in the last 15 games, it’s similar.

‘I think we’ve got the toughest game out of the play-off contenders and we go into it expecting the other teams around us to win - so we have to win. We know we’re in the position where if we win, we go through, which is a nice situation to be in.

‘We’ll know exactly what’s going on elsewhere and will know the permutations but, ultimately, it’s down to winning this game against a very good Portsmouth team.

‘They’re a very professional outfit, and I know their head coach John Mousinho really well. They won’t lay down for anyone and we know how tough it’ll be, but if we play like we can for 90 minutes we’ll have every chance.’

Fifth-placed Barnsley will also be keeping an eye on events elsewhere on Saturday. They’re just one point above Lincoln in the table as they welcome Northampton to Oakwell.