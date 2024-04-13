LIVE Bolton Wanderers v Portsmouth: Callum Lang STARTS amid two changes
We’re building up to the showdown at the Toughsheet Stadium with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm. Then it’s more chat and video before the drama unfolds from 3pm.
LIVE Bolton v Pompey
Here's Bolton's line-up
CALLUM LANG STARTS FOR POMPEY
We are in place at the Toughsheet
The permutations
It’s been a constantly evolving picture but, for the first time, Pompey can secure their place in the Championship at Bolton. There are a slew of other possibilities, however, as the next round of League One fixtures unfold - we’ve broken down the various outcomes for John Mousinho’s men.
Win to secure promotion…
For the first time, Pompey take their shot at reaching the Championship at Bolton. Quite simply a win gurantees success after victory over Shrewsbury. In fact, a draw and even defeat can do the same. We’ll get to that in a minute…
Win for the title…
After Derby’s failure to win at Wycombe on Wednesday night, the League One terrain shifted again at the top of the table. That result brought the title into the equation, with the Rams now able to secure a maximum 92 points - the same total as Peterborough. With a win at the Toughsheet limiting Bolton’s maximum to 90 points, the League One championship would be secured with 93 points.
What does a draw do for Pompey?
Well, a point at Bolton would mean winning the title would have to wait for another day - but it could still get the promotion party started.
For that to happen, events elsewhere come into the equation - but it basically relies on Derby dropping points at home to Leyton Orient.
If Pompey draw and the Rams draw or lose, John Mousinho’s men will still be celebrating reaching the Championship. The key factor in this is Bolton going to Peterborough on the final day, meaning both teams cannot collect maximum points - and one of the two automatic berths would be assured.
And if the worst happens?
It would be disappointing, but hardly terminal - in fact there is an outcome which could still result in promotion.
If both Derby lost at home to Orient and Peterborough fell to a reverse at the Kassam, Pompey would be celebrating going up regardless of what happens against Bolton.
If everyone at the top won, it would require three points from the final three games to secure promotion and four for the title.
The Bolton lowdown
Major fitness boosts
Bolton have been handed significant positive injury news going into the game.
Key players Josh Sheehan (hamstring) and Ricardo Santos (calf) were rated as doubts after picking up issues in the win at Bristol Rovers, last weekend.
But Ian Evatt has confirmed both men are expected to be available to face John Mousinho’s side at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.
Elsewhere, Australia international Gethin Jones could be back after missing the past couple of games with a knock.
Former Southampton attacker Dan Nlundulu is close to being back, after undergoing a hamstring operation at the start of December.
Significantly, 17-goal striker Dion Charles could be handed a place on the bench, after picking up a knee injury at Wycombe in February.
What the manager’s saying
Evatt is fully aware of the size of the occasion and is calling on Bolton fans to reciprocate the atmosphere under the lights at Fratton Park in December, as Pompey ran out 2-0 winners.
He told the Bolton News: ‘We can’t sugarcoat it, it is absolutely huge.
‘But what a great game to be part of! If ever there was a marker for this club and the journey we have been on, this game is it.
‘Top of League One, an opportunity with four games to go to be promoted, with it in our hands. It is exactly what I wanted when I took this job four years ago. We have made great strides and it is going to be a fantastic atmosphere.
‘I have read Bruce Rioch’s quotes (calling for the fans to create an intimidating atmosphere ahead of facing Wolves in 1995). Hopefully, the fans will see those and we can make it happen.
‘One thing that sticks in my mind is that we were disappointed with the result at Fratton Park, but the atmosphere was electric. I think it is only right that we reciprocate that and make it as tough for them as we can.’
The view from the dressing room
Bolton winger Nathanael Ogbetais cooling for cool heads and feels the margins could be fine.
He told the Bolton News: ‘It is a big one, but these are the games everyone wants to play in.
‘Pompey obviously want to win the league here, but we are playing for automatic promotion and ‘It is a massive opportunity for us. It is in our hands so we are both fighting for something.
‘I think it will be a game of not just using our hearts and playing with emotion, but we have to stay cool in our heads and make sure we are making the right decisions.
‘We know, on our day, we can beat anybody and if we take the occasion out of it, I feel like there is nothing that separates us.
‘Obviously, they are first in the league but I believe we have a lot of quality and if we play our cards right, I believe we have enough to get the victory.
‘It will be a great game and a great opportunity for the team to make a statement. We need the momentum going into the last three games and it would be a great start if we can get it on Saturday. We can’t let it be their day, it has to be our day.’
What’s at stake
Bolton can’t be promoted on Saturday, but go into the game buoyed by Derby’s failure to win at Wycombe on Wednesday - which puts their fate back in their own hands.
The game marks the run of a trio of Bolton home fixtures, with meetings against Shrewsbury and Port Vale to follow.
Wanderers then go to Peterborough on the final day - who are also still in the automatic promotion argument at present. The Posh go to Oxford on Saturday, with Derby entertaining Leyton Orient tomorrow.
Last line-up
Bolton line-up v Bristol Rovers: (3-1-4-2) Baxter; Toal, Santos, Iredale; Sheehan; Dacres-Cogley, Thomason, Maghoma, Ogbeta; Collins, Bodvarsson. Subs: Coleman. Forrester, Morley, Taylor, Dempsey, Williams, Jerome.
