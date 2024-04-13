LIVE Bolton Wanderers v Portsmouth: Callum Lang STARTS amid two changes

Major fitness boosts

Bolton have been handed significant positive injury news going into the game.

Key players Josh Sheehan (hamstring) and Ricardo Santos (calf) were rated as doubts after picking up issues in the win at Bristol Rovers, last weekend.

But Ian Evatt has confirmed both men are expected to be available to face John Mousinho’s side at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Elsewhere, Australia international Gethin Jones could be back after missing the past couple of games with a knock.

Former Southampton attacker Dan Nlundulu is close to being back, after undergoing a hamstring operation at the start of December.

Significantly, 17-goal striker Dion Charles could be handed a place on the bench, after picking up a knee injury at Wycombe in February.

What the manager’s saying

Evatt is fully aware of the size of the occasion and is calling on Bolton fans to reciprocate the atmosphere under the lights at Fratton Park in December, as Pompey ran out 2-0 winners.

He told the Bolton News: ‘We can’t sugarcoat it, it is absolutely huge.

‘But what a great game to be part of! If ever there was a marker for this club and the journey we have been on, this game is it.

‘Top of League One, an opportunity with four games to go to be promoted, with it in our hands. It is exactly what I wanted when I took this job four years ago. We have made great strides and it is going to be a fantastic atmosphere.

‘I have read Bruce Rioch’s quotes (calling for the fans to create an intimidating atmosphere ahead of facing Wolves in 1995). Hopefully, the fans will see those and we can make it happen.

‘One thing that sticks in my mind is that we were disappointed with the result at Fratton Park, but the atmosphere was electric. I think it is only right that we reciprocate that and make it as tough for them as we can.’

The view from the dressing room

Bolton winger Nathanael Ogbetais cooling for cool heads and feels the margins could be fine.

He told the Bolton News: ‘It is a big one, but these are the games everyone wants to play in.

‘Pompey obviously want to win the league here, but we are playing for automatic promotion and ‘It is a massive opportunity for us. It is in our hands so we are both fighting for something.

‘I think it will be a game of not just using our hearts and playing with emotion, but we have to stay cool in our heads and make sure we are making the right decisions.

‘We know, on our day, we can beat anybody and if we take the occasion out of it, I feel like there is nothing that separates us.

‘Obviously, they are first in the league but I believe we have a lot of quality and if we play our cards right, I believe we have enough to get the victory.

‘It will be a great game and a great opportunity for the team to make a statement. We need the momentum going into the last three games and it would be a great start if we can get it on Saturday. We can’t let it be their day, it has to be our day.’

What’s at stake

Bolton can’t be promoted on Saturday, but go into the game buoyed by Derby’s failure to win at Wycombe on Wednesday - which puts their fate back in their own hands.

The game marks the run of a trio of Bolton home fixtures, with meetings against Shrewsbury and Port Vale to follow.

Wanderers then go to Peterborough on the final day - who are also still in the automatic promotion argument at present. The Posh go to Oxford on Saturday, with Derby entertaining Leyton Orient tomorrow.

Last line-up