LIVE: Bristol City v Portsmouth - 0-0 (Full-time)

Welcome to Pompey’s fourth friendly of their pre-season, on this occasion against Championship side Bristol City.

By Neil Allen
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 1:27 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 4:35 pm
The Robins High Performance Centre hosts Pompey's friendly this afternoon
The fixture kicks off at 2pm and is classed as a behind-closed-doors encounter.

Bristol City 0 Portsmouth 0

Last updated: Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 16:29

And that’s it. Game over. It’s a goalless draw.

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 16:26

Zac Bell has come on for Pompey in place of Rafferty. Yes, he’s a Robins player.

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 16:22

A stunning tackle from Vincent prevents a goal-scoring situation for the hosts on the counter.

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 16:21

Gifford with a fierce right-footed shot from the angle which O’Leary beats out at his near post.

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 16:13

Haji Mnoga put in a shift for Pompey today

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 16:12

The curious sight of two Bristol City team-mates playing against each other and going into full-blooded tackles....

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 16:08

The game is a little more open since the substitutions, yet that opening goal still eludes.

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 16:07

Pompey boss Danny Cowley at today’s game

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 16:00

Kal Naismith has just come over and said hello to all us local press that were around for his time at Pompey. Lovely lad. Looks a lot younger as well!!

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 15:59

Third period has started

Bristol CityPompey