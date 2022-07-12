The fixture kicks off at 2pm and is classed as a behind-closed-doors encounter.
Bristol City 0 Portsmouth 0
And that’s it. Game over. It’s a goalless draw.
Zac Bell has come on for Pompey in place of Rafferty. Yes, he’s a Robins player.
A stunning tackle from Vincent prevents a goal-scoring situation for the hosts on the counter.
Gifford with a fierce right-footed shot from the angle which O’Leary beats out at his near post.
Haji Mnoga put in a shift for Pompey today
The curious sight of two Bristol City team-mates playing against each other and going into full-blooded tackles....
The game is a little more open since the substitutions, yet that opening goal still eludes.
Pompey boss Danny Cowley at today’s game
Kal Naismith has just come over and said hello to all us local press that were around for his time at Pompey. Lovely lad. Looks a lot younger as well!!
Third period has started