LIVE: Gosport Borough 1 Portsmouth 1: Concerning sight of Dockeril stretchered off

Pompey’s pre-season build-up continues at Privett Park tonight against Gosport (7pm).
By Jordan Cross
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 20:26 BST

The Blues are set to field a strong team in a quickfire local double header, with a trip to West Leigh Park to follow against Hawks tomorrow.

If you can’t get to the game we’ve got you covered, as we bring build-up, team news and live commentary of the clash.

LIVE Gosport 1 Pompey 1

Show new updates
20:26 BST

70

Concerning sight of Dockerill being stretchered down the tunnel a few moments ago.

20:20 BST

65

Morrell fires wide before his exit with Ojo forcing the keeper into a smart stop.

20:20 BST

64

None Pompey subs made as everyone apart form Norris and Quarm go off with Mnoga, Fox, Laidlaw. Jewitt-White, Murray, Keteku, Clout, Hume and Ojo on.

20:16 BST

Attendance: 2,250

20:16 BST

OFF THE POST

It’s the other post this time! Triallist B curls a lovely 25 yarder which beats Norris’ dive but cannons off the post.

20:15 BST

60

A dangerous ball into Pompey’s box and Norris saves well from Triallist.

20:12 BST

OFF THE POST

Gosport a whisker away from going back into the lead as former Pompey boys cracks a shot off the post from 12 yards.

20:07 BST

CHANCE

Morrell and Scully combine for the winger but the triallist keeper saves at the near post.

20:06 BST

52

Quarm on for Dockerill as play restarts

20:05 BST

50

Play stopped as Dockerill is treated. Looked an awkward one for the teenager.

