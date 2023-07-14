LIVE: Gosport Borough 1 Portsmouth 1: Concerning sight of Dockeril stretchered off
The Blues are set to field a strong team in a quickfire local double header, with a trip to West Leigh Park to follow against Hawks tomorrow.
If you can’t get to the game we’ve got you covered, as we bring build-up, team news and live commentary of the clash.
LIVE Gosport 1 Pompey 1
Concerning sight of Dockerill being stretchered down the tunnel a few moments ago.
Morrell fires wide before his exit with Ojo forcing the keeper into a smart stop.
None Pompey subs made as everyone apart form Norris and Quarm go off with Mnoga, Fox, Laidlaw. Jewitt-White, Murray, Keteku, Clout, Hume and Ojo on.
Attendance: 2,250
OFF THE POST
It’s the other post this time! Triallist B curls a lovely 25 yarder which beats Norris’ dive but cannons off the post.
A dangerous ball into Pompey’s box and Norris saves well from Triallist.
OFF THE POST
Gosport a whisker away from going back into the lead as former Pompey boys cracks a shot off the post from 12 yards.
CHANCE
Morrell and Scully combine for the winger but the triallist keeper saves at the near post.
Quarm on for Dockerill as play restarts
Play stopped as Dockerill is treated. Looked an awkward one for the teenager.