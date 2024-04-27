John Mousinho has urged his Pompey champions to savour the moment as they get set for the League One championship party.

Thousands of Blues fans are expected to descend on Southsea Common on Sunday, as the city pays homage to the League One title winners.

It promises to be an afternoon to live long in the memory, following the unforgettable scenes of the FA Cup parade in 2008 and League Two festivities in 2017.

And Mousinho has called upon his squad to lap up every second of what promises to be a special afternoon for the football club and city.

Mousinho said: ‘I’ve heard all about the celebrations (in 2008 and 2017), I’ve heard it’s pretty special.

‘For us, it’s good to imagine these things, but if you’d ask me to try to imagine Barnsley before it happened, you can think about it - but nothing actually prepares you for the moment.

‘I think it’s one where the players should just live in the moment and enjoy it. These sorts of things don’t come around too often.

‘Hopefully they will for the football club again and they do for individuals - but you never actually know when they are going to come around.

‘It’s just living it, things do happen really quickly. I’m sure people would relive Barnsley again if they could, with all the pictures, commentary, videos and everything else that goes with it. You can look back and get those spine-tingling moments looking back, I know I have done.

‘So everyone needs to enjoy it Sunday, because football is a difficult injury - it’s a tough injury to be in. The minute everyone has enjoyed it Sunday we’ll be dusting ourselves off Monday to prepare for next season.’

Pompey have been bathing in the afterglow of a record-breaking campaign since winning League One against Barnsley - and then lifting the trophy aloft against Wigan last week.

Mousinho told how the magnitude of that success is still sinking in, but there’s been some special moments along the way.

He added: ‘Things constantly pop up and players see them and staff see them. Things pop up every day.

‘There’s somebody’s angle of things unfolding and you get to relive the moment again. There’s Conor’s goal and the final whistle - all of these things are brilliant to look back on.

‘It all seemed to happen at the perfect time. I remember Jon (Harley) telling me to go to the directors’ box and have a look (after Barnsley). It was an amazing view.

‘It was an evening game and you had all the colours and the way the game panned out. It would’ve been very difficult to script it any better.