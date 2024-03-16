LIVE Peterborough United v Portsmouth: Action underway at London Road in promotion showdown
Good afternoon from London Road for today's clash with Peterborough.
It's a huge promotion showdown for John Mousinho's side with eight games remaining this term.
We'll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it's live commentary from 3pm, as Pompey aim to move a step closer to the Championship.
The players are on the pitch!
Na na na na na na!
Free From Desire has just sent the 4,000 blue army down two sides of London Road into party mode! Kick-off just over five minutes away!
Things you love to see
The 4,000 travelling Pompey fans are geed up by a single Pompey mascot who fist pumps he way along two sides of London Road. If Mousinho's boys are as fired up there's only one outcome today!
Shooting drill
Three or four
Be very interesting to see if it's a 4-2-3-2 or 3-5-2 today.
We've gone with this below (semi colons) denote the defence, midfeld, attack:
Pompey: Norris; Swanson, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes; Pack, Moxon; Kamara, Saydee, Peart-Harris; Bishop.
Could easily be Swanson replacing Rafferty from Tuesday with Sparkes and Kamara wing-backs along with MPH in the 10 behind Saydee and Bishop. Be fascinating to see how it unfolds
That massive team news dissected
Here's the Peterborough line-up
Pompey line-up
Big calls
It’s Bishop that starts over Yengi with big calls from Mousinho as he makes three changes at Peterborough. Swanson and Sparkes also come in for Rafferty and Lane, with the winger not in the squad along with Lang #Pompey
Pitch update
A lot made about the poor surface today. It's bare in places but not as bad as feared.
