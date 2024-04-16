LIVE Portsmouth v Barnsley: Two quickfire goals in frantic Fratton opening!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Barnsley provide the opposition, who themselves have play-of ambitions this term.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points and chat before team news drops at 6.45pm.
Then it’s more chat and video before the drama unfolds under the Fratton lights from 7.45pm.
LIVE Pompey v Barnsley
Kamara at it and drives forward before angling a shot over
CHANCE
Now Yengi angles a shot just wide from the apex of the box!
1-1!
It's a rapid reply as Kamara dances forward. The ball eventually reaches Whyte whose shot is blocked and Yengi absolutely lamps home the loose ball from 10 yards!
YENGIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII
1-1!
Cole scores
It's been a very sloppy start and Pompey punished as the ball is worked to Cotter who puts the delivery in and Cole applies the finish. May have been a deflection in there somewhere.
Goal Barnsley
Cole
Snapshot wide from Phillips after a long Barnsley throw.
Poor control from Swanson gifts Barnsley an attack which is cleared. Couple of sloppy moments so far.
Cole offside from a Barnsley attack
Here comes the chants
‘We’re gonna win the league’ rings around Fratton