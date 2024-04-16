Live

LIVE Portsmouth v Barnsley: Two quickfire goals in frantic Fratton opening!

It’s the big one - promotion and the League One title is up for grabs at Fratton Park.
By Jordan Cross
Published 16th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 19:57 BST
Barnsley provide the opposition, who themselves have play-of ambitions this term.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points and chat before team news drops at 6.45pm.

Then it’s more chat and video before the drama unfolds under the Fratton lights from 7.45pm.

LIVE Pompey v Barnsley

20:02 BST

17

Kamara at it and drives forward before angling a shot over

19:58 BST

CHANCE

Now Yengi angles a shot just wide from the apex of the box!

19:57 BST

1-1!

It's a rapid reply as Kamara dances forward. The ball eventually reaches Whyte whose shot is blocked and Yengi absolutely lamps home the loose ball from 10 yards!

19:55 BST

YENGIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII

1-1!

19:54 BST

Cole scores

It's been a very sloppy start and Pompey punished as the ball is worked to Cotter who puts the delivery in and Cole applies the finish. May have been a deflection in there somewhere.

19:53 BST

Goal Barnsley

Cole

19:51 BST

05

Snapshot wide from Phillips after a long Barnsley throw.

19:49 BST

03

Poor control from Swanson gifts Barnsley an attack which is cleared. Couple of sloppy moments so far.

19:48 BST

03

Cole offside from a Barnsley attack

19:47 BST

Here comes the chants

‘We’re gonna win the league’ rings around Fratton

