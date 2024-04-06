LIVE Portsmouth v Shrewsbury Town: build-up, team news and live commentary from Fratton Park
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s more chat and video before we bring you live commentary from 3pm.
Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman on Pompey
‘I think they (Pompey) should be worried that he might be poached, but Portsmouth are a massive club with a brilliant fan base.
‘They should never have been outside of the Championship for 12 years but teams can get stuck.
‘I look at John Mousinho as a man and I think he will view Portsmouth as an opportunity to be in the top-half of the Championship. They won't do an Ipswich, it could be years until someone does what they have done. But if you're in the top half you're never too far away from the play-offs and that should be the aim for Pompey.
‘He will struggle to find a better club and I think he'll be backed to do some wheeling and dealing, too.’
