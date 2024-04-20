LIVE Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic: Five changes for title party
Fear not if you can’t make it, because we have all the build-up, coverage and of course lowdown on the title celebrations from PO4 - with John Mousinho’s men due to be crowned champions.
LIVE Pompey v Wigan - League One title celebrations
Pompey team new analysis
Wigan line-up
Team new
Eric in the house
Director Eric Eisner is present for the game with brother Breck landing at midday and rushing down for kick-off.
Been quite the few days for this bunch!
Here's how we think Pompey will line up today
Southsea Common: CONFIRMED
It’s been confirmed - a ceremony to celebrate Pompey’s success this season will be held on Southsea Common on Sunday, April 28.
Organised by Portsmouth City Council, in conjunction with the club, the event will mark both the men’s and women’s team’s promotions from their respective leagues this season.
John Mousinho’s side secured the League One title and booked their place back in the Championship following Tuesday night’s 3-2 win against Barnsley at Fratton Park. That prompted a pitch invasion and celebrations long into the hours of Wednesday morning as fans and players alike raised a toast to the achievement.
Jay Sadler’s team won the National League Southern Premier Division title in style by winning 18 of their 20 matches played. They’ll compete in the women’s Championship next season.
The finer details of the club’s latest trip to Southsea Common are yet to be confirmed - but fans can at least put it in their diaries as the club’s celebrations are set to continue.
The presentation of the League One championship trophy following today’s game against Wigan at Fratton Park will continue the feel-good factor that has engulfed the Blues fan base in recent days and weeks - although supporters have been asked to stay off the pitch to allow that ceremony to take place.
And there’ll no doubt be a party atmosphere at Lincoln next Saturday, when Mousinho’s side complete the season with a trip to Sincil Bank.
A date on Southsea Common will follow the day after, allowing the current crop of players to experience the warmth of the city that Harry Redknapp and Paul Cook’s teams experienced following their respective FA Cup and League Two title wins in 2008 and 2017 respectively.
An estimated 200,000 Pompey fans descended on the common following the Blues’ famous win against Cardiff at Wembley, where they were treated to some now famous on-stage antics by Hermann Hreidarsson. Gareth Evans also entertained the masses with his chants in 2017, when the League Two crown was secured following a final day 6-1 win against Cheltenham.
Who steps up in 2024, nobody knows - but there’s already a favourite, with Paddy Lane clearly enjoying the celebrations in the immediate aftermath of Tuesday night’s win. So, Paddy, it’s over to you!
First things first - a message from John Mousinho
John Mousinho has appealed to the Fratton faithful to remain in the stands for today’s visit of Wigan to PO4.
The Blues boss made the request after jubilant supporters made their way onto the pitch following Tuesday night’s win against Barnsley - a victory that sealed the League One title and the club’s return to the Championship.
Many happy memories were created as fans rushed towards their heroes to celebrate the historic achievement, with the players happy to soak up the adulation they received.
But with the Football League threatening to scrap this afternoon’s presentation of the League One trophy if similar events were to occur, Mousinho has asked all those attending the Wigan game to stay off the playing surface.
The handing over of the trophy and players’ league winner’s medals will take place on a stage on the centre circle. after the final whistle. Pompey are also planning a lap of appreciation, with players set to be accompanied by their young families as they thank the fans for their support over the course of the campaign.
But, repeating an appeal made by chief executive Andy Cullen on Thursday, the Blues head coach asked for fans to respect the occasion by staying in their seats.
In a statement released via club media, Mousinho said: ‘Hi everyone, I hope you’ve all recovered from the other night - and what an amazing, special night we had a Fratton. It was just unbelievable. Everybody at the football club really enjoyed themselves, it was a brilliant occasion.
‘Just a very, very quick message from me - can you please, please stay off the pitch on Saturday? We won’t be able to lift the trophy without it.
‘So we’ve got the League One champions trophy coming down to Fratton Park. It’s going to be an amazing occasion, but if you can enjoy it from the stands that would be absolutely amazing.
‘We’ll be out here with the team, with families. We’ll spend plenty of time out on the pitch and we’ll really, really enjoy it if we manage to lift the trophy.
‘It will be a really, really special day, so thank you in advance for your cooperation. I will see you on Saturday to have a proper celebration.’
The Football League are investigating Tuesday night’s pitch invasion and individual incidents which happened following Conor Shaughnessy’s 89th-minute winner.
Cullen told The News on Thursday that the EFL were anxious about a repeat of the midweek celebrations. He said: ‘The EFL are understandably nervous after Tuesday’s pitch invasion and have told us in no uncertain terms that the ceremony will be abandoned or not to take place should any fans enter the pitch either before or after the final whistle.
‘I hope you will all agree that we cannot let that happen.
‘We should all have the chance to see the players receive their medals and being presented with the trophy, rather than it instead handed to them within the close confines of the dressing room.
‘The players are resolute that they don’t want this opportunity to be taken away from them. They want to have a lap of appreciation to thank you - and for the trophy and medals to be presented to them in front of the fans.
‘John Mousinho, myself and the players are appealing for supporters to stay in their seats and enjoy the special moment together. We would be grateful for everyone's help.’
Pompey’s game against the Latics is a sell-out.
