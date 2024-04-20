LIVE Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic: Title presentation to follow as Wigan win
Fear not if you can’t make it, because we have all the build-up, coverage and of course lowdown on the title celebrations from PO4 - with John Mousinho’s men due to be crowned champions.
LIVE Pompey v Wigan - League One title celebrations
The stage now being built for title presentation
Presentation minutes away
FT Pompey 1 Wigan 2
Chants of ‘campeones’ greet the final whistle!
90+7
Lane drive well over
CHANCE
Anjorin drive pushed away by Tickle
Two minutes to go
Pompey still pressing
CHANCE
Peart-Harris header saved and Rafferty somehow can’t force it home!
Fratton rocking
Volume gone through the roof as the fourth official indicates eight minutes of stoppage time.
Back in it!
Bishop’s shot loops up, Tickle backpeddle and keeps the ball out but Yengi lashes it home from close range!
YENGIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII
2-1
Goal Wigan (Magennis) 2-0.
Wigan double lead.
