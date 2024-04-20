Live

LIVE Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic: Title presentation to follow as Wigan win

It’s looks like the perfect day from a League One title-winning party from Fratton Park!
By Jordan Cross
Published 20th Apr 2024, 12:02 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 17:01 BST
Fear not if you can’t make it, because we have all the build-up, coverage and of course lowdown on the title celebrations from PO4 - with John Mousinho’s men due to be crowned champions.

LIVE Pompey v Wigan - League One title celebrations

17:02 BST

The stage now being built for title presentation

Presentation minutes away

17:00 BST

FT Pompey 1 Wigan 2

Chants of ‘campeones’ greet the final whistle!

16:58 BST

90+7

Lane drive well over

16:57 BST

CHANCE

Anjorin drive pushed away by Tickle

16:57 BST

Two minutes to go

Pompey still pressing

16:54 BST

CHANCE

Peart-Harris header saved and Rafferty somehow can’t force it home!

16:52 BST

Fratton rocking

Volume gone through the roof as the fourth official indicates eight minutes of stoppage time.

16:48 BST

Back in it!

Bishop’s shot loops up, Tickle backpeddle and keeps the ball out but Yengi lashes it home from close range!

16:47 BST

YENGIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII

2-1

16:43 BST

Goal Wigan (Magennis) 2-0.

Wigan double lead.

