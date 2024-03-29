Live

LIVE Portsmouth v Wycombe: Fourth goal at Adams Park!

Good afternoon from Adams Park for today's clash with Wycombe.
By Jordan Cross
Published 29th Mar 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 16:51 GMT
Pompey are aiming to move a step closer to reaching the Championship, as they take on Matt Bloomfield's in-form side.

We're building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it's more chat and video before the action gets underway at 3pm, with a big three points up for grabs at the start of the critical Easter period.

LIVE Wycombe v Pompey

16:56 GMT

FT Wycombe 1 Pompey 3

ANOTHER HUGE WIN FOR THE BLUES!

16:55 GMT

90 secs to go

Ball in Wycombe's half

16:53 GMT

Stoppage time

Four minutes

16:53 GMT

Sub

Whyte on for Kamara

16:50 GMT

88

Potts with a cynical foul on Potts who's down hurt

16:49 GMT

84

Bit of Wycombe pressure but Pompey comfortable

16:42 GMT

80

Yengi and Rafferty on for Saydee and Swanson

16:42 GMT

80

Fluent Pompey play and Bishop heads Swanson's cross at Ravizolli

16:41 GMT

Rafferty takes his top off

Defender coming on too

16:39 GMT

YENGI INCOMING

Aussie called to the bench as he warms up

