LIVE Portsmouth v Wycombe: Fourth goal at Adams Park!

Pompey are aiming to move a step closer to reaching the Championship, as they take on Matt Bloomfield's in-form side.
We're building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it's more chat and video before the action gets underway at 3pm, with a big three points up for grabs at the start of the critical Easter period.
FT Wycombe 1 Pompey 3
ANOTHER HUGE WIN FOR THE BLUES!
90 secs to go
Ball in Wycombe's half
Stoppage time
Four minutes
Sub
Whyte on for Kamara
Potts with a cynical foul on Potts who's down hurt
Bit of Wycombe pressure but Pompey comfortable
Yengi and Rafferty on for Saydee and Swanson
Fluent Pompey play and Bishop heads Swanson's cross at Ravizolli
Rafferty takes his top off
Defender coming on too
YENGI INCOMING
Aussie called to the bench as he warms up
