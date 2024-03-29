LIVE Portsmouth v Wycombe: Two quick goals at Adams Park!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pompey are aiming to move a step closer to reaching the Championship, as they take on Matt Bloomfield's in-form side.
We're building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it's more chat and video before the action gets underway at 3pm, with a big three points up for grabs at the start of the critical Easter period.
LIVE Wycombe v Pompey
HT view
HT Wycombe 1 Pompey 2
Blues lead at break
Sadlier has space to get off half volley - but it's at Norris.
Saydee goes it alone but drags his shot wide from 25 yards.
Lubala crosses dangerously and the referee bizarrely gives a corner, not the first time he's got the call wrong. Norris drops the second delivery but is fouled
Rain teems down again
Fairly heavy this time
Kamara causing problems again from Swanson's pass. He goes it alone this time and fires just past the post from the edge of the box.
CHANCE
Chance for a third with Lane driving in from the left. The ball comes in and it's a despairing lunge from Leahy to get the ball away from close range. Wycombe man hurt in the process.
Pack and Tafazolli both booked for separate fouls in the same passage of play
2-1!
It's that man Bishop from that man Kamara again! The Norwich loanee freed by Saydee and crosses for Bishop to again finish first time into the net through Ravizzoli's despairing hand!
