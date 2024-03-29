Live

Portsmouth v Wycombe: Two quick goals at Adams Park!

Good afternoon from Adams Park for today's clash with Wycombe.
By Jordan Cross
Published 29th Mar 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 15:25 GMT
Pompey are aiming to move a step closer to reaching the Championship, as they take on Matt Bloomfield's in-form side.

We're building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it's more chat and video before the action gets underway at 3pm, with a big three points up for grabs at the start of the critical Easter period.

LIVE Wycombe v Pompey

15:51 GMT

HT view

15:49 GMT

HT Wycombe 1 Pompey 2

Blues lead at break

15:45 GMT

44

Sadlier has space to get off half volley - but it's at Norris.

15:44 GMT

43

Saydee goes it alone but drags his shot wide from 25 yards.

15:42 GMT

41

Lubala crosses dangerously and the referee bizarrely gives a corner, not the first time he's got the call wrong. Norris drops the second delivery but is fouled

15:39 GMT

Rain teems down again

Fairly heavy this time

15:35 GMT

35

Kamara causing problems again from Swanson's pass. He goes it alone this time and fires just past the post from the edge of the box.

15:34 GMT

CHANCE

Chance for a third with Lane driving in from the left. The ball comes in and it's a despairing lunge from Leahy to get the ball away from close range. Wycombe man hurt in the process.

15:31 GMT

31

Pack and Tafazolli both booked for separate fouls in the same passage of play

15:29 GMT

2-1!

It's that man Bishop from that man Kamara again! The Norwich loanee freed by Saydee and crosses for Bishop to again finish first time into the net through Ravizzoli's despairing hand!

