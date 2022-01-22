LIVE Sunderland v Portsmouth: Build-up, team news, video and live commentary from Stadium of Light
Pompey make their longest trip of the season to face Sunderland today at the Stadium of Light.
Danny Cowley’s men are looking to kickstart their play-off charge against their old foes, and, as usual there’s plenty of sub-plots going into the game.
We will be discussing all of those issues ahead of 3pm, with team news and reaction an hour before kick-off.
As ever, there will be video and more talking points dissected before we bring you live blow-by-blow commentary.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
LIVE: Sunderland v Pompey
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 12:47
- Team news at 2pm
Some breaking news this afternoon
LATEST: Portsmouth set to lose out on January attacking target along with likes of Sunderland, Derby County, Charlton Athletic, Coventry City and Stoke City
Pompey look set to miss out on one of their attacking January targets with Cameron Archer set to move to the Championship, according to reports.
Harness latest
Danny Cowley has been talking about Pompey’s prized asset amid news of Championship interest
Portsmouth boss tackles prized asset's future amid Championship interest for former Blackburn Rovers target
Danny Cowley sees Marcus Harness staying in January amid Championship interest in Pompey’s prized asset.
Here’s the inside track on Pompey target Denver Hume - who’s a part of the Sunderland squad
An attacking asset full of energy who looked destined for big Sunderland future: verdict on Portsmouth target
Sunderland’s Denver Hume is the latest player to be linked with Pompey as Danny Cowley turns his attentions to bolstering his left flank.
Here’s your matchday stats pack
Sunderland v Portsmouth: team news, predicted XIs, referee, key stats and form guides
Pompey travel to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light today for the latest instalment of their recent head-to-head battles.
Welcome to the Stadium of Light!
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
