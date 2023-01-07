LIVE Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth: Build-up, team news and live commentary from FA Cup clash

Here are all the key details ahead of kick-off (12.30pm).

What’s been said

Antonio Conte

‘All I can say is it is important in this moment to have togetherness between fans, players, club. We must stick together.

‘I understand fans want to win trophies and be competitive, but to go in this step you need to create a base.

‘I can’t tell you a different thing, otherwise I need to tell good lies and I don’t want to tell good lies.’

Simon Bassey

‘It’s a huge challenge for everyone, tactically for a coach and certainly for a player as well.

‘Its a big jump in level. I went to the game last night (Wednesday) and Tottenham took it away from Crystal Palace in 23 minutes and were sensational.

‘It just goes to show the level we’ve got to be operating at, if you switch off it won’t be long and the game has gone away from you.

‘We understand we’ve got to be laser focused, we’ve got to have huge concentration levels and we’ve got to defend well.

‘We have to pose a threat ourselves because preservation isn’t a good option because it rarely ends well.’

Team news

Spurs

Spurs are expected to make a multitude of changes for the visit of Pompey. As they have one eye on their London derby against Arsenal a week later.

Former Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma could return in the centre of the park after being suspended for their win over Crystal Palace in midweek.

Long-term absentees Richarlison, Lucas Moura and Dejan Kulesevski will all be missing from the squad with their respective issues.

It is believed ex-Southampton keeper Fraser Forster could be given his third start of the campaign between the sticks, with number one Hugo Lloris set to be rested.

Meanwhile, Japhet Tanganga, Papa Sarr and Djed Spence, who are all looking for game time, could be brought into the starting XI with Antonio Conte set to give his fringe players a chance to shine.

Despite scoring a double against the Eagles on Wednesday, England skipper Harry Kane could be given a run-out with Richarlison out injured.

Predicted XI: Fraser Forster; Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Djed Spence, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son.

Pompey

Simon Bassey has been handed a major injury boost with Louis Thompson expected to make his long-awaited return from injury.

The 28-year-old has been sidelined for the past five months after being stretched off against Bristol Rovers in August.

Although the caretaker boss doesn’t believe the midfield will start, he will be in contention to be named in the squad after returning to training in December.

Owen Dale could also be set to feature after being cup-tied for the first two rounds of the competition.

It has been reported that Blackpool have given the wing permission to be selected for the trip to north London after the Tangerines signed Morgan Rodgers earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Marlon Pack serves the first of his two-game suspension after being sent off for the second time this season in the Blues’ 3-1 defeat to Charlton.

Tom Lowery and Clark Robertson are both still out injured, while Dane Scarlett is unavailable to face his parent club.

Predicted XI: Josh Griffiths, Michael Morrison, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Zak Swanson, Joe Morrell, Jay Mingi, Denver Hume, Owen Dale, Michael Jacobs, Colby Bishop.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Spurs: 1/8

1-0 17/2, 2-0 11/2, 2-1 11/1, 3-0 11/2, 3-1 10/1, 3-2 33/1.

Pompey: 16/1

1-0 33/1, 2-0 66/1, 2-1 40/1, 3-0 250/1, 3-1 100/1, 3-2 80/1

Draw: 8/1

0-0 20/1, 1-1 16/1, 2-2 33/1, 3-3 100/1.

Officials

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Assistant referees: Derek Eaton and Steven Meredith

Fourth official: Carl Boyeson

VAR official: Graham Scott

Key stats (all competitions)

Spurs

Record this season: P25 W13 D5 L7

League Position: 5th

Top goalscorer: Harry Kane (16)

Most Assists: Ivan Perisic (8)

Discipline: 51 yellow cards, 1 red card

Pompey

Record this season: P31 W13 D11 L7

League Position: 12th

Top goalscorer: Colby Bishop (14)

Most Assists: Owen Dale (4)

Discipline: 46 yellows cards, 2 red cards

Form guide

Spurs

W 4-0 Crystal Palace (A) – Premier League

L 2-0 Aston Villa (H) – Premier League

D 2-2 Brentford (A) – Premier League

W 4-3 Leeds (H) – Premier League

L 2-0 Nottingham Forest (A) – League Cup

Pompey

L 3-1 Charlton (H) – League One

D 2-2 Ipswich (H) – League One

D 0-0 Exeter (A) – League One

L 2-0 MK Dons (H) – League One

W 3-0 Stevenage (H) – EFL Trophy

