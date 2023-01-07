LIVE Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth: Build-up, team news and live commentary from FA Cup clash
Good morning from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as we gear up for the mouthwatering FA Cup clash with Spurs.
We’re gearing up to the 12.30pm kick off with the all the talking points and comment before the team news drops at 11.30am.
Then it’s live kick-by-kick commentary as the Blues aim to pull off a huge upset.
LIVE Spurs v Pompey
Here are all the key details ahead of kick-off (12.30pm).
What’s been said
Antonio Conte
‘All I can say is it is important in this moment to have togetherness between fans, players, club. We must stick together.
‘I understand fans want to win trophies and be competitive, but to go in this step you need to create a base.
‘I can’t tell you a different thing, otherwise I need to tell good lies and I don’t want to tell good lies.’
Simon Bassey
‘It’s a huge challenge for everyone, tactically for a coach and certainly for a player as well.
‘Its a big jump in level. I went to the game last night (Wednesday) and Tottenham took it away from Crystal Palace in 23 minutes and were sensational.
‘It just goes to show the level we’ve got to be operating at, if you switch off it won’t be long and the game has gone away from you.
‘We understand we’ve got to be laser focused, we’ve got to have huge concentration levels and we’ve got to defend well.
‘We have to pose a threat ourselves because preservation isn’t a good option because it rarely ends well.’
Team news
Spurs
Spurs are expected to make a multitude of changes for the visit of Pompey. As they have one eye on their London derby against Arsenal a week later.
Former Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma could return in the centre of the park after being suspended for their win over Crystal Palace in midweek.
Long-term absentees Richarlison, Lucas Moura and Dejan Kulesevski will all be missing from the squad with their respective issues.
It is believed ex-Southampton keeper Fraser Forster could be given his third start of the campaign between the sticks, with number one Hugo Lloris set to be rested.
Meanwhile, Japhet Tanganga, Papa Sarr and Djed Spence, who are all looking for game time, could be brought into the starting XI with Antonio Conte set to give his fringe players a chance to shine.
Despite scoring a double against the Eagles on Wednesday, England skipper Harry Kane could be given a run-out with Richarlison out injured.
Predicted XI: Fraser Forster; Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Djed Spence, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son.
Pompey
Simon Bassey has been handed a major injury boost with Louis Thompson expected to make his long-awaited return from injury.
The 28-year-old has been sidelined for the past five months after being stretched off against Bristol Rovers in August.
Although the caretaker boss doesn’t believe the midfield will start, he will be in contention to be named in the squad after returning to training in December.
Owen Dale could also be set to feature after being cup-tied for the first two rounds of the competition.
It has been reported that Blackpool have given the wing permission to be selected for the trip to north London after the Tangerines signed Morgan Rodgers earlier in the week.
Meanwhile, Marlon Pack serves the first of his two-game suspension after being sent off for the second time this season in the Blues’ 3-1 defeat to Charlton.
Tom Lowery and Clark Robertson are both still out injured, while Dane Scarlett is unavailable to face his parent club.
Predicted XI: Josh Griffiths, Michael Morrison, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Zak Swanson, Joe Morrell, Jay Mingi, Denver Hume, Owen Dale, Michael Jacobs, Colby Bishop.
Officials
Referee: Thomas Bramall
Assistant referees: Derek Eaton and Steven Meredith
Fourth official: Carl Boyeson
VAR official: Graham Scott
Key stats (all competitions)
Spurs
Record this season: P25 W13 D5 L7
League Position: 5th
Top goalscorer: Harry Kane (16)
Most Assists: Ivan Perisic (8)
Discipline: 51 yellow cards, 1 red card
Pompey
Record this season: P31 W13 D11 L7
League Position: 12th
Top goalscorer: Colby Bishop (14)
Most Assists: Owen Dale (4)
Discipline: 46 yellows cards, 2 red cards
Form guide
Spurs
W 4-0 Crystal Palace (A) – Premier League
L 2-0 Aston Villa (H) – Premier League
D 2-2 Brentford (A) – Premier League
W 4-3 Leeds (H) – Premier League
L 2-0 Nottingham Forest (A) – League Cup
Pompey
L 3-1 Charlton (H) – League One
D 2-2 Ipswich (H) – League One
D 0-0 Exeter (A) – League One
L 2-0 MK Dons (H) – League One
W 3-0 Stevenage (H) – EFL Trophy
Simon Bassey knew all the Pompey stories of FA Cup ecstasy - and agony - against Liverpool long before his arrival at Fratton Park.
The Blues interim coach remembers the tickertape scenes at Highbury he watched as a teenager - such is the magic of the famous, old competition.
But it’s through his friendship with Martin Kuhl, one of Jim Smith’s heroes of 1992, he became acquainted with just what that unforgettable journey was like.
Now he has a chance to create similar memories - albeit in a mighty challenge at Spurs tomorrow.
Bassey said: ‘I grew up wearing a Parka over the park when I was kid, trying to be one of those supporters from Ronnie Radford’s goal for Hereford against Newcastle.
‘Sean Raggett has his face on a stamp because of the FA Cup (for Lincoln). Who’d ever put that face on a stamp unless you were sticking it face down!
‘But it shows the FA Cup brings brilliant life-changing moments.
‘You have the opportunity to affect that and we’re very lucky to be able to go to work and change people’s lives.
‘We have a chance to go and change lives for fans and create memories - so they say “I remember that day”.
‘I remember Portsmouth in 1992. I played with Martin Kuhl at the end of his career.
‘I was a kid in 1992 and I remember that all - Darren Anderton at Highbury and the unbelievable atmosphere.
‘I spoke to Kuhly about it even before I got the chance to coach here. He could play, he could tackle - and he could drink!
‘He used to tell me all about Jim Smith and those days.
‘So we have a really good opportunity to give the fans another of those days.
‘If you can’t look forward to this opportunity you’re in the wrong game - and our problems are worse than I thought!
‘As daunting as it can be against world class players in a world class stadium, it’s a privilege to be able to go and pit our wits against them.’
Taking charge of Pompey backed by 8,800 travelling fans at Spurs is a moment Bassey will never forget - one unsurpassed in his football life.
‘It’s right at the top,’ he added.
‘Wimbledon was always emotional for me, because I was a fan and part of that journey from the bottom up to League One with six promotion.
‘This is different. To lead this football club out at such a big stadium on that day is a huge, huge honour.’
