John Mousinho’s men’s latest pre-season fixture ended in a 1-1 draw at the Rocks.
Joe Morrell’s 75th-minute penalty appeared to have secured victory for the Blues, with Paddy Lane having earlier missed from the spot.
However, Bognor’s number 10 – announced as a triallist – levelled in the 87th minute to ensure the Nyewood Lane match finished 1-1.
Having introduced 11 different players at the break, with the scoreline goalless, there were some encouraging showings in the second period.
Here are our player ratings for the second half...
1. Josh Oluwayemi - 7
Made two excellent stops, in particular one excellent flying save from Lee Higgs’ 53rd-minute header, but couldn’t prevent Bognor’s 87th-minute equaliser. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Zak Swanson - 6
Always willing to join in with attacks and looking good following last season’s lengthy lay-off, although there was one short back pass which Bognor should have capitalised on. Picture: Rogan/Fever Pitch Photo: Rogan
3. Haji Mnoga - 7
Another solid performance from the youngster and he bids to catch Mousinho’s eye. Physically did well and rarely beaten in the air. Picture: Malcolm Bryce/ProSportsImages Photo: Malcolm Bryce
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 8
A danger from corners, but it was his comfort on the ball which really stood out, driving forward from the back and looking to make the pass. One great covering interception to prevent a Bognor one-v-one. Photo: Portsmouth FC