Joe Morrell gave Pompey the lead from the penalty spot, but Bognor levelled in the 87th minute as the match finished 1-1. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesJoe Morrell gave Pompey the lead from the penalty spot, but Bognor levelled in the 87th minute as the match finished 1-1. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
'Lively from Academy youngster', 'Missed a penalty', 'Comfortable on the ball': Neil Allen's Portsmouth second-half player ratings against Bognor - gallery

John Mousinho’s men’s latest pre-season fixture ended in a 1-1 draw at the Rocks.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 11th Jul 2023, 21:45 BST

Joe Morrell’s 75th-minute penalty appeared to have secured victory for the Blues, with Paddy Lane having earlier missed from the spot.

However, Bognor’s number 10 – announced as a triallist – levelled in the 87th minute to ensure the Nyewood Lane match finished 1-1.

Having introduced 11 different players at the break, with the scoreline goalless, there were some encouraging showings in the second period.

Here are our player ratings for the second half...

Made two excellent stops, in particular one excellent flying save from Lee Higgs’ 53rd-minute header, but couldn’t prevent Bognor’s 87th-minute equaliser.

1. Josh Oluwayemi - 7

Made two excellent stops, in particular one excellent flying save from Lee Higgs’ 53rd-minute header, but couldn’t prevent Bognor’s 87th-minute equaliser. Photo: Jason Brown

Always willing to join in with attacks and looking good following last season’s lengthy lay-off, although there was one short back pass which Bognor should have capitalised on. Picture: Rogan/Fever Pitch

2. Zak Swanson - 6

Always willing to join in with attacks and looking good following last season’s lengthy lay-off, although there was one short back pass which Bognor should have capitalised on. Picture: Rogan/Fever Pitch Photo: Rogan

Another solid performance from the youngster and he bids to catch Mousinho’s eye. Physically did well and rarely beaten in the air. Picture: Malcolm Bryce/ProSportsImages

3. Haji Mnoga - 7

Another solid performance from the youngster and he bids to catch Mousinho’s eye. Physically did well and rarely beaten in the air. Picture: Malcolm Bryce/ProSportsImages Photo: Malcolm Bryce

A danger from corners, but it was his comfort on the ball which really stood out, driving forward from the back and looking to make the pass. One great covering interception to prevent a Bognor one-v-one.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 8

A danger from corners, but it was his comfort on the ball which really stood out, driving forward from the back and looking to make the pass. One great covering interception to prevent a Bognor one-v-one. Photo: Portsmouth FC

