I can see some players telling the press "oh we weren't good enough and we must improve". Too late, we had a chance to catch our rivals but were beaten by ourselves. So many balls into the box in last ten minutes and simply awful finishing or not getting on the end of the crosses

@swattz

Absolutely awful only showed up for 10 minutes at the end. Finishing as high as we are going to is too flattering for such a poor team.

@rocksherpa

The mediocrity that some people are happy to put up with is scary. It’s very possible to turn into a lower league club: Bradford, Oxford have done it. Charlton are working at it. Do we really deserve to see ourselves as too big for League One? How much longer can we say this?

@lukeatiyah

One positive from today - I think we might have persuaded super Matt Macey in goal to sign a contract in the summer #Pompey

Pompey fans at Shrewsbury.

@officialfournil

Pompey season has been a festival of draws. Don’t have firepower to win enough games. That’s the key problem to solve this summer - and no good hoping some uncut diamond can come in and do that job. Just won’t happen.

@IanDarke

The amount of slander I’m seeing against the manager is hilarious. Since his appointment he’s lost 4 games, all to opposition you’d expect to give us trouble. Everyone agrees the squad of players isn’t up to scratch yet he’s being made the issue here? #pompey

@Brooke_Smedley

I look forward to seeing many of these players leave the club. Too many go missing in these sort of games.

@oaktowers

Crying out for 2 wingers who can cross take people on and score a few!! Team lacks pace creativity and also need another striker! !when games are tight and scrappy need that bit of magic to open up teams and turn draws into wins ! We too easy to play against and frustrate!

@markjroser73

16 draws this season - why can’t Pompey turn draws into wins?

@doctorcol

The problem with Pompey is that we don’t use the loan market correctly look at Plymouth used the loan market perfectly and seeing success Macey the only loan player getting game time and he’s been good surely Bernard can’t be as bad as raggett or Robertson

@Jakeinator1160

How #Colby Bishop has got over 20 goal’s this season is a miracle, never gets a decent cross in the box to attack feeds in scraps, he’ll be off #Pompey

@Paultb7Blake

Wondering if during the closed season Pompey will do their transfer business early for a settled pre-season (rather than leave it late and pick up remnants that won’t give us any quality for a promotion push next season). Inexcusable if it we leave it late #Pompey