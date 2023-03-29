Two FA Cup winners, seven league title winners and seven promotion winners will be among those involved in the Former Players’ Day, coinciding with the visit of Forest Green Rovers.

Also in attendance will be the three leading appearance makers in Pompey Women history – Gemma Hillier, Leeta Rutherford and Kirsty McGee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It represents an impressive line-up for what will begin 12 months of celebrations to mark the Blues’ formation on April 5, 1898.

Those confirmed for Saturday include Yakubu, Hermann Hreidarsson, Pedro Mendes, Michael Doyle, Alan Biley, Noel Blake, Alan Knight, Jimmy Carter, Johnny Ertl, Vince Hilaire, Martin Kuhl, Mick Mellows, Norman Piper, Linvoy Primus, Keith Viney, Colin Sullivan, Svetoslav Todorov, Paul Walsh and Guy Whittingham.

The families of several former Pompey players and managers no longer with us will also be present, including relatives of Alan Ball, Mick Kennedy, Alan McLoughlin, Jimmy Dickinson, Jon Gittens, Keith Blackburn and Len Phillips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Colin Farmery, chairman of Pompey’s 125th Anniversary Steering Committee, believes the return of playing legends and heroes is an appropriate start to festivities.

He told The News: ‘To mark the club’s birthday celebrations, we felt it was appropriate to go down the former players route.

Pompey hero Pedro Mendes is returning to Fratton Park on Saturday. Picture: Steve Wake

‘The idea is to kick off the anniversary by organising something with a number of celebrated Pompey players from over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The women’s team and families of those that are sadly no longer with us will also be present as we demonstrate the rich variety of players that have served the club since 1898.’

The former players will be arriving at Fratton Park from 12pm and will be entertained in the Warrior Lounge.

Before the match, there will be a Q&A in the Victory Lounge where fans will be able to quiz three ex-Pompey favourites.

In addition, Liam Howes will be interviewing another three former players in the Fan Zone outside the Fratton End, with sessions at 1.30pm and around 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, at half-time, the former players and families will be introduced to supporters as they enter the pitch.

Following the final whistle against Forest Green, they are then expected to mingle with supporters in the Victory Lounge.