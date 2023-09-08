Watch more videos on Shots!

Appleton has been named as the Addicks’ new head coach, after Dean Holden was sacked at the end of last month.

Former Blues boss Danny Cowley was touted for the position, but it’s Appleton the Londoner’s new owners SE7 Partners have turned to.

Appleton has been out of work since leaving Blackpool in January, as they struggled in the Championship.

Now the 47-year-old is tasked with rejuvenating Charlton’s fortunes after a slow start to the season.

He told the club’s official site: ‘I am delighted to be named as Head Coach of this proud and historic football club and would like to thank the owners, James Rodwell and Andy Scott for placing their trust in me to lead the team.

‘I will give everything to deliver success for Charlton Athletic Football Club. To do this, we will all need to work together; the players, staff and supporters, we all have a part to play.

‘I cannot wait to get started. I want us to develop a team that excites us all, that never gives up and that plays on the front foot. I want my players to enjoy playing for each other, to express themselves and feel comfortable in the way we aim to play. We want to build a winning mentality, starting immediately.

Former Pompey boss Michael Appleton has been named Charlton head coach. (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

‘It is a competitive division, and achievements take time, but work has already begun to reach the heights that this club, and you as supporters, deserve. Nothing will be taken for granted. All of us will have to work harder and towards the team ethic if we are to accomplish anything.

‘I look forward to meeting everyone connected with the club over the coming days and weeks. We will listen, we will learn and we will strive to deliver something special and make you all proud.’