Win to secure promotion…

For the first time, Pompey take their shot at reaching the Championship at Bolton. Quite simply a win gurantees success after victory over Shrewsbury. In fact, a draw and even defeat can do the same. We’ll get to that in a minute…

Win for the title…

After Derby’s failure to win at Wycombe on Wednesday night, the League One terrain shifted again at the top of the table. That result brought the title into the equation, with the Rams now able to secure a maximum 92 points - the same total as Peterborough. With a win at the Toughsheet limiting Bolton’s maximum to 90 points, the League One championship would be secured with 93 points.

What does a draw do for Pompey?

Well, a point at Bolton would mean winning the title would have to wait for another day - but it could still get the promotion party started.

For that to happen, events elsewhere come into the equation - but it basically relies on Derby dropping points at home to Leyton Orient.

If Pompey draw and the Rams draw or lose, John Mousinho’s men will still be celebrating reaching the Championship. The key factor in this is Bolton going to Peterborough on the final day, meaning both teams cannot collect maximum points - and one of the two automatic berths would be assured.

And if the worst happens?

It would be disappointing, but hardly terminal - in fact there is an outcome which could still result in promotion.

If both Derby lost at home to Orient and Peterborough fell to a reverse at the Kassam, Pompey would be celebrating going up regardless of what happens against Bolton.