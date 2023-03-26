Loudest fans I've heard at a game...it's the hope that kills you: Port Vale and Portsmouth fans react to Fratton clash

Portsmouth fans were genuinely the loudest I’ve ever heard at a football game when the second goal went in. The ground, atmosphere and day as a whole was top class. Proper football club them lads #pompey #pvfc @TommieC98

Fair play mate and a very good following from you lot too, making lots of noise yourself. Hope the journey back was ok and good luck for the rest of the season @kennethstorr

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its the hope that kills you #pompey @jeffharris_665

Pompey have conceded the first goal in TEN league games at Fratton Park this season. Doesn’t half make life difficult. @IanDarke

Very good away following from us and would’ve been 1k+ if we hadn’t been so rubbish recently. One of the better away days this season I’d say @PVFC2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do u know what I’m most disappointed with? Is the fact we made it 2-2 in the 70th min yet didn’t look for a third till last few mins of added time #Pompey @Pompey_Goals

Last season Ogilvie was genuinely one of our best players, but this season he’s completely fallen away. No doubt playing RB & having a baby affected him, but surely that can’t be used as an excuse now, it’s been months and he’s just not reaching his standards of last season #pompey @LukeEllisPUP

Pompey fans back their side against Port Vale. Pic: Jason Brown.

Undone by possibly the worst 60 minutes of the season so far. A stark reminder that we lack the quality to consistently challenge for top 6. We can discuss finances all we want, but it’s black and white: if we want to go up we need to spend more money buying and paying players @lukeatiyah

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be fair in the last 3/4 games we have been riding our luck. The first half performance we deserved to get nothing out of the game. Good battle to level it but not good enough for the playoffs in my opinion. @keariss

How many of our players would get in the Ipswich or Sheff Wed sides? @Mtpfc7