Louis Dennis hailed the Fratton faithful for their ‘first-class support’ after his tough first season at Pompey.

The forward moved to Fratton Park on a free transfer from Bromley last summer.

However, he was firmly on the periphery of Kenny Jackett’s side during their failed League One promotion push.

Dennis made just eight appearances in total, with only one in the third tier, and was also axed for the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final and final despite playing a key role in earlier rounds.

But despite a difficult campaign, he heaped praise on Pompey fans for backing him throughout.

Dennis wrote on Twitter: ‘Another season has come to an end.

Louis Dennis. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘It’s been tough at times but to get anywhere in life you have to overcome the negatives and focus & build on the positives.

‘Big thank you for all the support this season, it’s been 1st class.’