Pompey celebrated a 2-0 victory over Port Vale at Fratton Park today

Top of the league, a fifth league win in a row and unbeaten in the league since March 11 – what’s not to be happy about?

The only sad thing is there’s two weeks to go until their next league game against Carlisle on October 21!

But let’s not dwell on that. Instead, here’s what fans on X, formerly Twitter, have been saying following today’s 2-0 win against Port Vale.

@Jamesr02_: Top of the league, still unbeaten, something specials happening this season #Pompey

@JR95_Pompey: We keep going. Not the best performance but key players missing so understandable. Another beautiful Saturday. Up the blues!!

@The1898PFC: Goals change games! #Pompey far better in the second half and a quick fire double gave them control. Could have been a very different story if Port Vale could finish.

@MattGalbraith12: AND top of the league

@Karl_Myers: Half a season unbeaten, not bad at all #pompey.

@Mykep85: Very good 2nd half, credit where it’s due. Bishop, Rafferty, Lane all excellent.

@davidsheraton: Still unbeaten, still top of League One! #PlayupPompey #Pompey.

@andymatthews09: 6 points clear of third place!!

@andymp345: Helps to have striker that can score. I’m sure Port Vale learn that today to actually play a striker. But great win no doubt!

@DammitColeman: Loving this season so far!