Tareiq Holmes-Dennis was signed on loan from Huddersfield to be Republic of Ireland international Enda Stevens’ replacement ahead of the Blues’ 2017-18 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subsequently diagnosed with a chondral defect and meniscus tear to his left knee, little more than three years later, following three operations and just 30 more appearances, his football career was over.

Holmes-Dennis was forced to retire in 2020 at the age of 24, requiring counselling.

Former Manchester City youngster Jeremy Wisten took his own life in 2020 after being released following a battle with a knee injury – and the ex-Bristol Rovers man worries about the mental health of others.

‘When you see young boys that have taken their life because they can’t cope – coping with the stresses of being released – it should never get there,’ he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You don’t want it to become a norm. There are so many people going through situations where they are mentally struggling.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis' Pompey debut lasted 39 minutes before suffering a serious knee injury which would eventually end his career at the age of 24.

‘It is starting to be highlighted a bit more. Some clubs in particular are putting time and effort into giving the resources to players and, ultimately, it’s players who make the club perform.

‘Their welfare should be at the forefront but it’s relatively new, mental health and player welfare and making sure players are in a good physical and mental space.

‘There is a magnifying glass on that now which is good because it is easy to look from the outside and say “you’re paid to do X, Y, Z”. There’s a lot more that goes into that and there’s a lot of repercussions for players off the pitch if their mental health isn’t in the right place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s clear an effort is being made to understand what players go through and what can be done to best aid them.’

Now aged 27, Holmes-Dennis works at sports marketing agency Wasserman.

And the former England under-18 international acknowledges that moment at Fratton Park changed his career.

He added: ‘I saw a counsellor to get over it (retirement). I learned speaking about it was the biggest thing. I didn’t want to hold it in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I also didn’t want to be annoying people but I know my family loved me and understood what I was going through was difficult because they’d seen my journey.