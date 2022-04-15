'Made hard work of that... keeping the false hope alive' - Portsmouth fans react to 3-2 win v Lincoln

Here’s what they said as Danny Cowley’s side moved up to ninth in the League One table...

@GavH_: Pompey made hard work of that but another good 3 points in the bag.

@omridge: Respect the fight it showed to retake the lead and hold on.

@jon_glen: Good win keeping the false hope alive.

@gregpfc: Open, nothing to play for game. Jacobs yet again showing his class for Pompey.

Thank goodness Curtis wasn’t on for the free kick.

Game should have been put to bed.

Clark Robertson and Aiden O'Brien congratulate Michael Jacobs, right, following his goal in the 3-2 win against Lincoln.

Tunnicliffe poor tracking back as last week.

@jackchapman_PFC: Good win, the team made it hard for themselves at times, but thankfully managed to get across the line.

@PompeyHen: Great game, yes conceding 2 goals to make it 2-2 was scary but Curtis coming on making an impact and scoring!

Hirst and Bazunu was the stars of today! Shame so many players of ours went off for injuries!

@1richiebarnes: Hirst and Jacobs excellent today, midfield subs did a good job and Curtis was very calm with the winning finish.

@HazzaTWood96: A 3-2 home victory against Lincoln, thank god for Curtis coming on and getting the winner.

At 2-2 I'd thought we'd thrown it away after very poor defending, but Curtis came up with the winner after coming off the bench, happy with the result but the performance could've been betr.

@FrattonFaithful: That was quite an enjoyable second half eh?