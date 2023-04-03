4 . Alan Biley - 120 games, 57 goals

‘It’s an island city, a one-club city, and the passion for it is incredible. I always love coming down and hate leaving. ‘I remember coming down three years earlier with Cambridge United and notching a couple against Steve Foster, you could see even then when they were struggling that it’s a well-supported club. ‘But within weeks of being here you realise that it’s unique. I know a lot of people say that about a lot of different things in football, but Portsmouth truly is unique. The Portsmouth people should have their own country! ‘The heart of the city is the club and the arteries which go out from it are the supporters. ‘You get passion at other clubs, don’t get me wrong, but it’s like children. I never had children but I guess if you are a father, you love your children and love them all differently. ‘And, although a mother and father will never admit it, there’s always a favourite child - Pompey is my favourite child.’ Photo: None