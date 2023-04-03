They were lured from Iceland, Austria, Portugal and San Diego to be present for a special Pompey day.
Blues favourites from across the generations descended upon Fratton Park on Saturday for the Former Players’ Day to mark the club’s 125th Anniversary.
Among those in attendance were 2008 FA Cup winners Hermann Hreidarsson and Pedro Mendes, League Two tittle-winning skipper Michael Doyle and Svetoslav Todorov, Linvoy Primus and Yakubu from the triumphant First Division side from 2002-03.
In addition, there were also south coast visits from Johnny Ertl, Norman Piper, Noel Blake, Paul Walsh, Alan Biley, Dave Munks, Ray Crawford, Mick Mellows, Jimmy Carter, Derek Showers, Gemma Hillier, John Milkins, Richie Reynolds, Terry Brisley, Guy Whittingham, Leeta Rutherford, Collin Sullivan, Martin Kuhl, Keith Viney, Kirsty Pearce (nee McGee), Paul Wood and Steve Davey.
And nine of those present explain what makes Pompey such a special club…...
1. Svetoslav Todorov - 82 games, 33 goals
‘Pompey is all about the supporters, the atmosphere is electric. When you hear them sing ‘Play Up Pompey’, even now talking about it gives me goosebumps, it’s magical.
‘For me, it clicked. As soon as you start winning a few games and feel that atmosphere around the ground, the experience is unbelievable.
‘You have players who raise their games when they hear that atmosphere - I was one of them. When you don’t get that atmosphere, my level was different.
‘Pompey gave me special memories, scoring the goal which won us promotion, winning the First Division title, scoring goals when we stayed up in the Premier League.
‘During the Great Escape season, I still remember having a chat with Sam Matterface before Christmas. We were sitting outside a Costa Coffee at Whiteley and he asked what I thought - I told him we’d stay up, And we did!’
Picture: Mick Young Photo: Mick Young
2. Noel Blake - 173 games, 14 goals
‘I had four years here, my daughter was born here, and I guess for me and the group of players I played with, what we had was special.
‘The fans from my point of view were terrific. Yes, people will remember there was an episode, but after that it was fantastic.
‘I look at clubs in this way - when you run out what does the atmosphere feel like? And always here it was electric and special.
‘I was lucky, I played for a few clubs like that in my career, with Fratton Park one of them.
The supporters are caring people and, more than anything else, that makes it for me.’ Photo: The News
3. Johnny Ertl - 88 games, two goals
'Pompey is all about the people.
‘I was there at the time when the club was on the brink of extinction, I saw how much people care about this club, they raised millions to save it, this club belongs to this island.
‘As a player, there is a deep, deep connection, which you also feel between fans and the football club.
‘This is why I am now coming back more, it’s always nice to catch up with people and share these emotions. It’s a special place - people make this place.'
Picture: Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler
4. Alan Biley - 120 games, 57 goals
‘It’s an island city, a one-club city, and the passion for it is incredible. I always love coming down and hate leaving.
‘I remember coming down three years earlier with Cambridge United and notching a couple against Steve Foster, you could see even then when they were struggling that it’s a well-supported club.
‘But within weeks of being here you realise that it’s unique. I know a lot of people say that about a lot of different things in football, but Portsmouth truly is unique. The Portsmouth people should have their own country! ‘The heart of the city is the club and the arteries which go out from it are the supporters.
‘You get passion at other clubs, don’t get me wrong, but it’s like children. I never had children but I guess if you are a father, you love your children and love them all differently.
‘And, although a mother and father will never admit it, there’s always a favourite child - Pompey is my favourite child.’ Photo: None