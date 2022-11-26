'Magnificent first-half capped by two assists'... 'Tried to conjure up something'... 'Constant handful' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against MK Dons
Colby Bishop netted twice from the penalty spot as Pompey reached third round of the FA Cup.
The Blues’ leading scorer took his tally to 13 in the 3-2 success over MK Dons at Fratton Park, with Reeco Hackett netting the other.
There were a number of good Pompey displays in the triumph over their League One rivals and here are our match ratings...
