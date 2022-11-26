News you can trust since 1877
Reeco Hackett levels for Pompey at 1-1 in this afternoon's 3-2 win over MK Dons in the FA Cup. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'Magnificent first-half capped by two assists'... 'Tried to conjure up something'... 'Constant handful' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against MK Dons

Colby Bishop netted twice from the penalty spot as Pompey reached third round of the FA Cup.

By Neil Allen
5 minutes ago
Updated 26th Nov 2022, 5:05pm

The Blues’ leading scorer took his tally to 13 in the 3-2 success over MK Dons at Fratton Park, with Reeco Hackett netting the other.

There were a number of good Pompey displays in the triumph over their League One rivals and here are our match ratings...

1. Josh Griffiths - 7

Great late stop from Louie Barry but other than pick the ball out of the net twice, didn’t have a lot to do.

2. Michael Morrison - 7

Rewarded for excellent Ipswich showing by named part of the back three and did okay, showing his experience and good reading of the game.

3. Sean Raggett - 7

Surprisingly not as fluid in the back three, but still commanding in the air and a fighter.

4. Clark Robertson - 7

The pick of the central defenders and always a great outlet on the ball with his range of passing. An important player for the Blues.

