Brilliant Pompey extend their lead at the top of League One to six points

Connor Shaughnessy heads home Pompey's first-half opener against Bolton. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportImages

It was a statement to League One, it was a declaration to Sky, and it was a love letter to the Fratton faithful.

Pompey were handed the biggest test of their promotion credentials - and emerged with increased belief this can finally be their season to reach the Championship.

Bolton arrived at Fratton Park unbeaten in more than two months in all competitions, winning 10 of their 11 fixtures, yet were second best to John Mousinho's magnificent men.

Conor Shaughnessy's header from Jack Sparkes' corner drew blood on the stroke of half-time, then the outstanding Kusini Yengi made sure in the 89th minute.

Granted, Dion Charles' improbable first-half miss was helpful, yet, aside from that huge let-off, the visitors barely threatened a comfortable Will Norris.

Pompey, to a man, were superb, as they stood up to arguably their greatest foes for promotion - and the League One title even - and produced an eye-catching showing in front of the television cameras.

A crowd of 19.052 were present to witness it, many, many more were cheering from home. It could be a landmark result in this season which promises so much, we'll wait and see.

Nonetheless, Pompey are now six points clear of Bolton heading towards the Christmas period. We've certainly been there before.

Mousinho had restored Joe Morrell to his team following his return from a two-match ban, a period during which the Blues won both matches.

He was paired with Marlon Pack in midfield, with Alex Robertson pushed into a more attacking role and Christian Saydee dropped to the bench.

That represented the sole change to the side which won 3-0 at Northampton, although Colby Bishop was again absent through his ankle injury.

When the game got underway, the Blues had a scare on 21 minutes when Conor Shaughnessy’s under-hit back-pass put Will Norris in all sorts of trouble, with Dion Charles closing in.

However the keeper reacted quickly to get there a second ahead of the Bolton man, hacking the ball upfield to remove the danger.

Mousinho’s men had a chance on 26 minutes when Abu Kamara’s pass put Yengi through down the right, only to take a heavy touch.

The Australian, however, then produced a lovely turn, dropping his shoulder to lose his marker, only to blast a pass at Roberton, giving him no chance to control.

Yet Bolton should have opened the scoring on 28 minutes when Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s header was brilliantly saved by Norris, only for Charles to tap wide of an empty goal.

It was a shocking miss from their leading scorer, arriving right in front of the Fratton End, who let him know all about it.

At the other end, Robertson drew a first meaningful save out of Nathan Baxter with a low shot from inside the box, with a sprawling stop from the keeper.

With half-time approaching, Yengi managed to get the better of Ricardo Almeida Santos yet his right-footed shot was, crucially, parried by the keeper.

As it trickled towards the goal line, it was cleared by Gethin Jones, who appeared from nowhere to save the day.

However, the Blues did break the deadlock on 45 minutes, when Sparkes’ corner from the right was met by a Shaughnessy header and it was 1-0.

Mousinho’s men had the prized advantage and they started the second half in menacing fashion, with Lane’s shot saved and Yengi almost getting there after the keeper spilled it.

The Blues suffered a blow on 67 minutes when the impressive Kamara had to be replaced by Gavin Whyte after injuring himself in a tackle.

Yet the hosts continued to look confident, certainly the side most likely to score the next goal with their lead so slender.

Then it arrived, on 89 minutes substitute Gavin Whyte driving in a wonderful cross from the right which Yengi steered past Baxter to make it 2-0.